Congressional Bill Would Lower Diaper Costs for American Families

New federal legislation would ban sales tax on diapers across the U.S.

Every penny counts when money is tight, which is why NDBN and our more than 245 member diaper banks nationwide have long advocated to end all sales taxes imposed on diapers.”
— Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO, National Diaper Bank Network
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bipartisan Improving Diaper Affordability Act of 2025 (H.R. 3128), reintroduced by U.S. Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) and Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3), would ban sales tax on diapers across the U.S., making these essentials more affordable for American families.

The Improving Diaper Affordability Act of 2025 would prohibit municipalities or states from levying sales taxes on diapers and would include diapers as an allowable expense under Health Savings Accounts or Flexible Spending Accounts. These strategies would lower the consumer cost of diapers, which 1 in 2 U.S. families currently struggles to afford, according to research by the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN). In 25 states, sales tax is applied to diapers, creating an additional barrier to affordability.

“Providing clean diapers for a child is a major monthly expense for all young families, and particularly those earning low-wages and/or living in poverty,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of NDBN. “Every penny counts when money is tight, which is why NDBN and our more than 245 member diaper banks nationwide have long advocated to end all sales taxes imposed on diapers, a basic necessity all children require to thrive. Working parents cannot leave their child in child care and go to work without providing a weekly supply of diapers. Missing work means lost wages. Small things like diapers have a big impact on children, families, and communities.”

Though diapers are essential to the health of the youngest children, the programs that families use to help with grocery expenses, WIC and SNAP (Food Stamps), do not cover them. The NDBN Diaper Check 2023, a nationwide survey, found that families resorted to extreme measures, including cutting back on food, to afford diapers.

About NDBN

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies, and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance, and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 320 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X, formerly Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky (@diapernetwork.bsky.social).

Troy Moore
National Diaper Bank Network
email us here
