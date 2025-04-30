Submit Release
FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Results

Q1 Revenue, Gross Margin and EPS Above Mid-Point of the Outlook Range, Sees Significant Demand Step-Up in Q2'25 Announces Additional $75 Million Stock Repurchase Authorization

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 ended March 29, 2025. Quarterly revenues were $171.4 million, a decrease of 9.6% compared to $189.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and an increase of 1.6% from $168.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

  • Foundry & Logic first-quarter demand increased low single digits sequentially
  • Experienced reduction in DRAM as export controls limited FormFactor’s ability to ship probe cards for advanced node designs to China
  • Closed acquisition of minority interest in FICT Limited, a key supplier of advanced probe card components

“As expected, FormFactor reported sequentially lower first-quarter revenue and profitability due to anticipated reductions in demand for both DRAM probe cards and Systems,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. “Longer-term, we remain confident in the growth prospects for FormFactor and the semiconductor industry overall, driven by the fundamental trends of Advanced Packaging, High-Bandwidth-Memory, and Co-Packaged Optics.”

The company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $75 million stock repurchase plan. This new stock repurchase authorization will expire April 23, 2027, and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time. Under the new repurchase authorization, repurchases may be made both in the open market and through privately negotiated transactions.

First Quarter Highlights

On a GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $6.4 million, or $0.08 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $9.7 million, or $0.12 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of $21.8 million, or $0.28 per fully-diluted share. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 37.7%, compared with 38.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and 37.2% in the first quarter of 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $18.0 million, or $0.23 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $21.3 million, or $0.27 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of $14.3 million, or $0.18 per fully-diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 39.2%, compared with 40.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and 38.7% in the first quarter of 2024.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $23.5 million, compared to $35.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and $33.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $6.3 million, compared to free cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $28.8 million, and free cash flow for the first quarter of 2024 of $19.7 million. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow is provided in the schedules included below.

Outlook

Dr. Slessor added, “Although our sequential growth outlook is tempered by the uncertainty created by the current tariff situation, we expect to deliver double-digit sequential revenue growth, with increases across all our major served markets and segments.”

For the second quarter ending June 28, 2025, FormFactor is providing the following outlook*:

    GAAP   Reconciling Items**   Non-GAAP
Revenue   $190 million +/- $5 million       $190 million +/- $5 million
Gross Margin   38.5% +/- 1.5%   $3 million   40% +/- 1.5%
Net income per diluted share   $0.18 +/- $0.04     $0.12   $0.30 +/- $0.04
 
*This outlook assumes consistent foreign currency rates.
**Reconciling items are stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and restructuring charges, net of applicable income tax impacts.
 

We posted our revenue breakdown by geographic region, by market segment and with customers with greater than 10% of total revenue on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. We will conduct a conference call at 1:25 p.m. PT, or 4:25 p.m. ET, today.

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor’s conference call on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.formfactor.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow, that are adjusted from the nearest GAAP financial measure to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses. Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the three and three months ended March 29, 2025, and for outlook provided before, as well as for the comparable periods of fiscal 2024, are provided below, and on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. Information regarding the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, management's reasons for using this non-GAAP financial information, and limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, is included under “About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures” following the tables below.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, and the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial and operating results, including under the heading “Outlook” above, market trends, conditions in and the growth of the semiconductor industry and the Company's performance, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “continue,” and "prospect," and the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in and impacts from export control, tariffs and other trade barriers; changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; manufacturing, processing, and design capacity, goals, expansion, volumes, and progress; difficulties or delays in research and development; industry seasonality; risks to the Company’s realization of benefits from acquisitions; reliance on customers or third parties (including suppliers); changes in macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic and market conditions and stability such as tariffs, military conflicts, political volatility, infectious diseases and pandemics, and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4273
ir@formfactor.com

FORMFACTOR, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 29,
2025 		  December 28,
2024 		  March 30,
2024
Revenues $ 171,356   $ 189,483   $ 168,725  
Cost of revenues   106,833     115,903     105,987  
Gross profit   64,523     73,580     62,738  
Operating expenses:          
Research and development   27,800     30,504     28,627  
Selling, general and administrative   33,454     35,226     33,079  
Total operating expenses   61,254     65,730     61,706  
Gain on sale of business           20,271  
Operating income   3,269     7,850     21,303  
Interest income, net   3,317     3,472     3,156  
Other income, net   890     617     520  
Income before income taxes   7,476     11,939     24,979  
Provision for income taxes   1,075     2,234     3,198  
Net income $ 6,401   $ 9,705   $ 21,781  
Net income per share:          
Basic $ 0.08   $ 0.13   $ 0.28  
Diluted $ 0.08   $ 0.12   $ 0.28  
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:        
Basic   77,345     77,267     77,452  
Diluted   77,884     77,982     78,490  
 


FORMFACTOR, INC. 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 29,
2025 		  December 28,
2024 		  March 30,
2024
GAAP Gross Profit $ 64,523     $ 73,580     $ 62,738  
Adjustments:          
Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions   542       555       586  
Stock-based compensation   2,005       1,944       1,928  
Restructuring charges   60       32       44  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 67,130     $ 76,111     $ 65,296  
           
GAAP Gross Margin   37.7 %     38.8 %     37.2 %
Adjustments:          
Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions   0.3 %     0.4 %     0.4 %
Stock-based compensation   1.2 %     1.0 %     1.1 %
Restructuring charges   %     %     %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin   39.2 %     40.2 %     38.7 %
           
GAAP operating expenses $ 61,254     $ 65,730     $ 61,706  
Adjustments:          
Amortization of intangibles   (191 )     (191 )     (191 )
Stock-based compensation   (7,791 )     (8,269 )     (8,477 )
Restructuring charges   (2,823 )     (371 )     (49 )
Costs related to sale and acquisition of businesses   (217 )     (1,689 )     (646 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 50,232     $ 55,210     $ 52,343  
           
GAAP operating income $ 3,269     $ 7,850     $ 21,303  
Adjustments:          
Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions   733       746       777  
Stock-based compensation   9,796       10,213       10,405  
Restructuring charges   2,883       403       93  
Gain on sale of business, net of cost related to sale and acquisition of businesses   217       1,689       (19,625 )
Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,898     $ 20,901     $ 12,953  
 


FORMFACTOR, INC. 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 29,
2025 		  December 28,
2024 		  March 30,
2024
GAAP net income $ 6,401     $ 9,705     $ 21,781  
Adjustments:          
Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions   733       746       777  
Stock-based compensation   9,796       10,213       10,405  
Restructuring charges   2,883       415       93  
Gain on sale of business, net of cost related to sale and acquisition of businesses   217       1,689       (19,625 )
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments   (2,026 )     (1,445 )     913  
Non-GAAP net income $ 18,004     $ 21,323     $ 14,344  
           
GAAP net income per share:          
Basic $ 0.08     $ 0.13     $ 0.28  
Diluted $ 0.08     $ 0.12     $ 0.28  
           
Non-GAAP net income per share:          
Basic $ 0.23     $ 0.28     $ 0.19  
Diluted $ 0.23     $ 0.27     $ 0.18  
 


FORMFACTOR, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 29,
2025 		  March 30,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 6,401     $ 21,781  
Selected adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation   8,156       7,193  
Amortization   674       640  
Stock-based compensation expense   9,796       10,405  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories   2,879       3,146  
Gain on sale of business         (20,271 )
Non-cash restructuring charges   2,102        
Other activity impacting operating cash flows   (6,469 )     10,118  
Net cash provided by operating activities   23,539       33,012  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (18,584 )     (13,436 )
Proceeds from sale of business         21,275  
Purchase of equity investment   (67,156 )      
Proceeds from (purchases of) marketable securities, net   1,080       (11,659 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (84,660 )     (3,820 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Purchase of common stock through stock repurchase program   (22,135 )     (17,334 )
Proceeds from issuances of common stock   21,576       4,948  
Principal repayments on term loans   (273 )     (266 )
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards   (2,132 )     (1,840 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,964 )     (14,492 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   180       (1,592 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (63,905 )     13,108  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   197,206       181,273  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 133,301     $ 194,381  
 


FORMFACTOR, INC. 
RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 29,
2025 		  December 28,
2024 		  March 30,
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,539     $ 35,913     $ 33,012  
Adjustments:          
Sale of business and acquisition related payments in working capital   1,221       506       47  
Cash paid for interest   92       93       100  
Capital expenditures   (18,584 )     (7,663 )     (13,436 )
Free cash flow $ 6,268     $ 28,849     $ 19,723  
 


FORMFACTOR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  March 29,
2025 		  December 28,
2024
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,889     $ 190,728  
Marketable securities   169,099       169,295  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses   98,605       104,294  
Inventories, net   109,965       101,676  
Restricted cash   967       3,746  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   42,716       35,389  
Total current assets   551,241       605,128  
Restricted cash   2,445       2,732  
Operating lease, right-of-use-assets   20,054       22,579  
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   208,317       210,230  
Equity investment   68,667        
Goodwill   199,700       199,171  
Intangibles, net   9,681       10,355  
Deferred tax assets   92,759       92,012  
Other assets   3,303       4,008  
Total assets $ 1,156,167     $ 1,146,215  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 64,536     $ 62,287  
Accrued liabilities   34,909       43,742  
Current portion of term loan, net of unamortized issuance costs   1,113       1,106  
Deferred revenue   14,996       15,847  
Operating lease liabilities   8,461       8,363  
Total current liabilities   124,015       131,345  
Term loan, less current portion, net of unamortized issuance costs   11,927       12,208  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   15,980       17,550  
Deferred grant   18,000       18,000  
Other liabilities   20,371       19,344  
Total liabilities   190,293       198,447  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock   77       77  
Additional paid-in capital   844,488       837,586  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (6,037 )     (10,840 )
Accumulated income   127,346       120,945  
Total stockholders’ equity   965,874       947,768  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,156,167     $ 1,146,215  
 

About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow provides supplemental information that is important to understanding financial and business trends and other factors relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods, and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met certain targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items indicated herein, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon our activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of our operating performance from period to period. We use free cash flow to conduct and evaluate our business as an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Many investors also prefer to track free cash flow, as opposed to only GAAP earnings. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, and therefore it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. We have chosen to provide this non-GAAP information to investors so they can analyze our operating results closer to the way that management does, and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company. We compute non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income, by adjusting GAAP net income, GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, GAAP gross profit, GAAP gross margin, GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP operating income to remove the impact of certain items and the tax effect, if applicable, of those adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP, and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, net income per basic and diluted share, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, or operating income in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. We may expect to continue to incur expenses of a nature similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations” and “Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to non-GAAP Free Cash Flow” included in this press release.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.
FORM-F


Primary Logo

