ProSat Networks Now Offers Starlink Installation Services in Texas

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProSat Networks, an IT network infrastructure installation and support services company specializing in professional Starlink installation for commercial businesses, residential homes, maritime for boats and mobile vehicles, announced that it is expanding its Starlink installation services in Texas.

"We are thrilled to be mobilizing our Starlink installers to offer service to Texans who wish to have their Starlink installed professionally", stated a company spokesperson.

According to the 2020 Texas Broadband Development Report, approximately 483,556 Texas locations remain unserved, while another 205,884 are underserved, meaning they lack access to reliable high-speed broadband internet services. These areas in TX are often remote or difficult to reach locations with traditional fiber-optic cabling infrastructure, but also in urban and suburban areas where even hard-wired land-based connections underperform broadband standards and are unreliable. This is where LEO (low-Earth-orbit) satellite broadband ISP's have been striving to truly bridge the digital divide in Texas and worldwide. By offering a connectivity solution to those who could not find a reliable high-speed broadband ISP (internet service provider) in the past.

Starlink has emerged as the leader in the space, outperforming the competition as it delivers true high-speed, low-latency (time to transmit data back and forth between the dish and the satellite in orbit) broadband internet.

Unlike traditional fiber-optic backboned ISPs, which require extensive (and expensive) cabling and IT infrastructure, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency LEO (low-Earth-orbit) satellite broadband internet directly from space, bypassing the need for extensive wired cables, cell towers, or traditional ISPs.

In addition to providing high-speed broadband internet to homes, mobile vehicles, and maritime for boats, there has been a large uptake in businesses requesting Starlink to be installed as their primary or backup ISP. This has been particularly helpful for rural operations that have struggled over the years with unreliable microwave antennas and other custom connections.

ProSat Networks offers professional Starlink installation services in Texas for:

1. FIXED SITES

• Starlink Businesses in Texas - Enterprise-grade Starlink installers with advanced network configuration and performance optimization for commercial applications.

• Residential Homes in Texas - Transform homes into high-speed broadband internet connectivity hubs for distance learning, remote work, healthcare access, business operations, government services, gaming, streaming, and family entertainment.

2. LAND AND MARITIME MOBILITY

• Maritime for Boats in Texas - Starlink Maritime in Texas keeps marine freighters, cruise ships, cargo ships, tankers, fishing vessels, merchant ships, sailboats, yachts, and any coastal and ocean-bound vessels connected with reliable high-speed broadband internet at sea.

• Mobile Vehicles & Motor Homes in Texas - Stay connected on the road while travelling in Class A, RVs, trucks, fleets, emergency vehicles, buses, and motorhomes.

About ProSat Networks

ProSat Networks, 1-844-799-0258, is an IT network infrastructure installation & support services company that specializes in professional Starlink installation for businesses, residential homes, maritime for boats and mobile vehicles throughout the USA. With a customer-centric approach and a network of trained and experienced Starlink installers, coupled with operational & support staff, ProSat Networks delivers professional IT support & Starlink installation services. Specializing in general IT networks, low-voltage data cabling (Cat5/Cat6/fiber optic), Starlink installation, internet communities, advanced WiFi and security camera system installations for outdoor events, general commercial businesses, medical healthcare and EMS, airports, airplane and helicopter hangers, estates, government agencies, RV parks, manufacturing, motorhomes, campgrounds, marinas, parks, hotels, motels, resorts, ranches, warehouses and more!

Staying true to our Mission:

Helping to Connect LEO Satellite Broadband Internet to the People of Planet Earth.

Disclaimer: ProSat Networks is not formally affiliated with Starlink, a SpaceX company.

Starlink® and SpaceX® are registered trademarks of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation.

Legal Disclaimer:

