Starlink high-speed low-latency broadband internet is a game changer for many New Mexican individuals, businesses and entire communities.” — spokesperson from ProSat Networks

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProSat Networks, a professional Starlink installation and onsite IT support services company for commercial businesses, residential homeowners, RV parks and maritime ships, following the Q1-2025 acquisition of Pro Starlink Installers has officially announced their expansion of Starlink installation services throughout Louisiana (LA), USA.

"Louisiana residents, businesses and government agencies are embracing the future of connectivity with Starlink. Whether it's supporting remote homes in the Bayou region, oil and gas operations in the Gulf, fishing vessels along the coast, or RV parks & RV resorts wishing to offer better internet services to their guests and residents, demand for professional Starlink installation is growing rapidly across the Pelican State," stated a spokesperson from ProSat Networks.

According to recent reports from the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) and the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, hundreds of thousands of Louisianans, especially in remote rural parishes, coastal communities, and areas affected by frequent storm damage, still lack access to reliable high-speed internet. From the marshlands of South Louisiana to the pine forests of North Louisiana and isolated communities throughout Acadiana, traditional fiber-optic infrastructure often fails to reach the Cajun state's most underserved areas. Starlink LEO (low-Earth-orbit) satellite broadband internet is now readily available to help bridge New Mexico's digital gap being called the digital divide.

Unlike traditional internet service providers (ISPs) that rely on costly fiber-optic cable, Starlink delivers low-latency, high-speed broadband internet directly from LEO satellites orbiting approximately 250 miles above the Earth's surface vs. traditional GEO (geostationary) satellites that orbit at approximately 23,000 miles. This allows urban, suburban and rural businesses, homes, airports, farms, schools, hospitals, clinics, RV parks, campgrounds, hotels, resorts, reservations, mobile operations, government and military agencies, and even in marinas and on boats along the Gulf Coast and inland to stay connected with reliable, high-speed broadband internet.

To meet the growing demand, ProSat Networks now offers professional Starlink installation services in Louisiana for:

1. FIXED LOCATIONS

Louisiana Commercial Businesses – Enterprise-grade Starlink business installlation & IT integrations as the primary or backup ISP for business-class IT networks, including oil and gas operations, seafood processing facilities, and tourism businesses.

Louisiana Residential Homes – Reliable high-speed internet is now accessible for remote work, healthcare, e-learning, gaming, streaming—residential rooftop installation in urban and rural Louisiana parishes.

Internet Communities in Louisiana (wired & wireless) – High-performance commercial-grade Starlink installations within a defined community where only members are granted user access to the Starlink network. Internet communities may be organized by any hard-wired structures such as data-cabled apartment buildings, condos and commercial buildings, or wirelFFessly by household (neighbors living within a certain proximity of each other), HOAs, RV parks, campgrounds, hotels, motels, resorts, retreat communities, marinas and more. In an internet community, users or household groups have their own defined levels of access and data usage while sharing the same Starlink terminal (dish).

Starlink internet communities distribute internet access to multiple locations via a wireless mesh network, P2MP (point-to-multi-point) and/or P2P (point-to-point direct line of sight) WiFi networks and hard-wired/cabled with fiber-optic cable, Cat5, Cat6, etc. LANs (local area networks) & WLANs (wireless local area networks). ProSat Networks offers wired and wireless network design, installation and ongoing support for internet communities such as GIS (Guest Internet Systems) for hotels, RV parks, campgrounds and marinas as well as public and private shared internet community networks in Louisiana.

2. MOBILE AND MARITIME INSTALLATIONS

Motorhomes – Internet on the go for motor vehicles such service vehicles, mobile medical units, emergency vehicles, tour buses and motorhomes exploring Louisiana's unique culture and natural beauty.

Starlink Maritime for Boats – Maritime installers available throughout Louisiana's extensive coastline and inland waterways to install, repair or upgrade your Starlink maritime solution on your sailboat, yacht, motorboat/cruiser, commercial fishing vessel, shrimp boat, charter boat, oil rig support vessel, cargo ship, houseboat and really just about anything that floats! Gulf Coast and inland waterway Starlink maritime internet solutions and mobile data plans are available.

Starlink Installation Services Now Available Throughout Louisiana, Including:

- Ascension Parish

- Bossier Parish

- Calcasieu Parish

- Caddo Parish

- East Baton Rouge Parish

- Iberia Parish

- Jefferson Parish

- Lafayette Parish

- Orleans Parish

- Ouachita Parish

- Plaquemines Parish

- Rapides Parish

- St. Bernard Parish

- St. Landry Parish

- St. Tammany Parish

- Tangipahoa Parish

- Terrebonne Parish

And all other parishes and unincorporates areas in Louisiana.

About ProSat Networks:

ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258 is an IT network infrastructure installation & support services company specializing in professional Starlink installation for business enterprises, residential homes, Starlink maritime for boats, RV parks and internet communities across the US. With a customer-centric approach and an established network of trained and experienced IT field technicians, coupled with professional services managers, ProSat Networks delivers IT network infrastructure solutions with cutting-edge LEO satellite internet integrations.

ProSat Networks also specializes in Starlink internet communities and security camera system installations for residential neighbors, general commercial businesses, healthcare & EMS, government agencies, airports, airplane & helicopter hangars, RV parks, RV resorts, motorhomes, campgrounds, outdoor parks & events, hotels, motels, resorts, marinas and more!

Starlink Installation Military Veteran's Discount:

ProSat Networks honors US military active duty, veterans & their spouses by offering a $50 discount on installation services as they continue on their mission of helping to connect LEO satellite broadband internet to the people of planet Earth.

