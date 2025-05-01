Jennifer A. Beckage Named to Cybersecurity Docket’s 2025 Incident Response 50 for Eighth Consecutive Year

Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E

Jennifer A. Beckage of The Beckage Firm named to Cybersecurity Docket’s Incident Response 50, marking her 8th year among top U.S. data breach response lawyers.

I’m incredibly honored to be recognized among this year’s Incident Response 50. To be trusted by my peers and included alongside so many talented professionals is truly humbling.” — Jennifer A. Beckage

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E , Founder and Managing Director of The Beckage Firm , has been named once again to Cybersecurity Docket’s Incident Response 50, recognizing the top 50 data breach response lawyers in the United States. This annual list—compiled through peer nominations and research—answers a critical question for businesses facing cyber crises: Who would you hire if your company suddenly experienced a data breach?This marks Jennifer’s eighth (8th) consecutive year earning this prestigious distinction, placing her among an elite group of legal professionals consistently recognized for leadership in incident response and cybersecurity law.“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized among this year’s Incident Response 50,” said Jennifer. “To be trusted by my peers and included alongside so many talented professionals is truly humbling. This acknowledgment also reflects the extraordinary work of our team at The Beckage Firm, who inspire me every day.”In addition to her latest Incident Response 50 honor, Jennifer was recently named Highly Commended (runner-up) for Inspiring Woman in Cyber Insurance at the Cyber Insurance Awards USA 2025, and she is currently a finalist for Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year – Attorney at the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards (winners to be announced in June).Jennifer’s distinct blend of technical knowledge and legal acumen has made her a trusted advisor for companies navigating high-stakes cyber events. Prior to founding The Beckage Firm, she led several technology companies and played a key executive role in post-acquisition at a publicly traded telecommunications firm. Her experience gives her unmatched perspective into how internet and enterprise technologies are built—and how they can be better secured.Today, Jennifer leads The Beckage Firm, a women-owned law firm nationally recognized for excellence in incident response, privacy compliance, litigation, and emerging technology issues such as AI and cryptocurrency fraud.Beyond her client work, Jennifer is a recognized thought leader in the field, regularly speaking and teaching on topics at the intersection of cybersecurity, AI, and law. She holds a certification from the MIT Sloan School of Management in the business strategy of artificial intelligence and has taught graduate-level courses on AI ethics, data privacy, and incident response. Under her leadership, The Beckage Firm has earned national recognition, including being the only firm ranked by Chambers and Partners in the Privacy & Data Security category in the Buffalo area as part of its New York Chambers Spotlight 2025, and one of just three firms recognized in this category statewide. The firm was also a finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the 2025 Cyber Insurance Awards (having won in 2024) and has been a three-time finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards, including this year.For more information about The Beckage Firm and how we may assist your organization, visit: The Beckage Firm Website and follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

