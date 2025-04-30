Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness Presents 2025 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Awards

Holy Name Housing Corporation Southwest Betterment Community Corporation NeighborWorks Lincoln

The Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness (NCHH) has announced three recipients of the 2025 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) Award. The annual award was established in 2018 to recognize organizations and projects that have leveraged Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Funds to create high-quality, affordable housing.

This year’s honorees are NeighborWorks Lincoln, Holy Name Housing Corporation, and Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corporation.

“Statewide, there is an ongoing need to construct quality housing that families can afford,” said Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) Director K.C. Belitz. “Housing development organizations are taking the lead in creating the kinds of residences that best fit local communities—whether apartment complexes or single-family properties, housing to rent or housing to own. This year’s NAHTF awardees are well deserving of recognition for their outstanding work to help families find stable, affordable housing!”

Administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the NAHTF is one of Nebraska’s largest annual resources for affordable housing development. Since 1996, the program has supported the construction or rehabilitation of thousands of homes throughout the state, while assisting nonprofits and local governments in their mission to address housing needs.

DED announced the most recent round of NAHTF recipients in September 2024. The agency awarded $10.72 million to assist 20 housing projects throughout Nebraska. The funding will support the construction of more than 250 housing units.

This year’s NAHTF awards celebrate projects undertaken with program awards made by DED in 2021 and 2022. Award-winning NAHTF organizations were announced in Lincoln during the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority’s Innovation Expo housing conference. Lee Heflebower and Judy Pederson, commissioners of the NCHH, were on hand to present the awards.

“While no region of the state is immune to housing pressures, it’s tremendous to see organizations throughout Nebraska stepping up to meet the challenge,” Pederson said. “Each of the awarded projects is a testament to Nebraskans’ teamwork, hard work, and pride in their neighborhoods. The Commission is grateful for the opportunity to spotlight them.”

About the 2025 NAHTF Awardees

NeighborWorks Lincoln received a NAHTF award of $480,269 in 2021, supplemented by $52,500 in cash match. With the award, the agency provided downpayment assistance and rehabilitation funds to help 22 homebuyers purchase their first home.

Holy Name Housing Corporation of Omaha received an NAHTF award of $525,000 in 2022. Holy Name completed three single-family homes for rent in the vicinity of Adams Park. The homes have a ten-year affordability period, during which they must remain affordable to income-eligible households. Tenants renting the homes for the duration of the affordability period will have the option to purchase the home for the remaining amount due, on permanent loan, after taking homebuyer education and credit counseling courses through Holy Name Housing. The homes cost about $314,000 to construct. After paying rent for 10 years, the price to purchase will be significantly lower—estimated at $120,000—providing a remarkably affordable path to home ownership.

Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corporation (SWNCBC) received an NAHTF award of $488,800 in 2021. Together, SWNCBC, the City of Grant’s Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA), Perkins County Community Foundation, and Perkins County Chamber of Commerce donated $75,000 in matching funds. Additionally, the City of Grant CRA donated two lots for the project, along with demolition and clearance activities. These donations enabled SWNCBC to develop two new homes in Grant, while purchasing from a local modular home manufacturer; local lumber yard; and local HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service providers. Students at Perkins County High School helped construct detached, double-car garages for each home.