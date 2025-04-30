Change of Venue for the May Meeting of the NH Fish and Game Commission
CONTACT:
Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511
April 30, 2025
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission’s May meeting will take place Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Great Bay Discovery Center, 89 Depot Road, Greenland, NH.
Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildlife.nh.gov/about-new-hampshire-fish-and-game/nhfg-commission.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov.
