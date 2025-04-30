Mayor’s Office Of Civic Organizing Announces 2025 Civic Summit Registration Is Now Open

The "Civic Summit 2025: Be the Change," aims to empower civic leaders dedicated to making a positive impact in Boston

The Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing announced the Civic Summit 2025 registration is open. A full agenda for the free event is also available for review. This year’s Civic Summit, a full-day event aimed at bringing together neighbors, civic leaders, and nonprofit advocates, will take place on Saturday, June 7, at the Boston University Questrom School of Business.

The theme for the 2025 Summit is “Be the Change,” reflecting the City’s ongoing commitment to community-driven progress and creating a welcoming home for everyone in Boston. Civic Summit 2025 will feature a panel discussion on the theme, a networking lunch, and breakout sessions led by subject matter experts, including faculty from Boston University.

“The Civic Summit is where Boston’s changemakers come together to imagine what’s possible—and then get to work making it real in their neighborhoods. It’s a space where neighbors, advocates, and leaders unite to build the future of our city, together,” said Nathalia Benitez-Perez, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing. "This Summit is about more than inspiration—it’s about action, connection and collective power.”

The Civic Summit will host a fireside chat featuring Mayor Michelle Wu in conversation with Dart Adams, a Boston-based journalist, researcher, lecturer, and the host of the podcasts Dart Against Humanity and Boston Legends.

Featured sessions Include:

Advocating to meet your goals through influence and negotiation skills led by Moshe Cohen, Senior Lecturer at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

From Challenge to Civic Opportunity: Building Sustainability That Lasts led by Andde Indaburu, Lecturer at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

Learning to Shape our City through Planning and Design led by Maurice Cox, Emma Bloomberg Professor in Residence of Urban Planning and Design.

Leading with Care: Mental Health and Community Resilience led by Dr. Kevin M. Simon, MD, MPH, Boston’s inaugural Chief Behavioral Health Officer.

Boston 250 and Beyond: A City of Firsts, A Future of Possibilities moderated by Kenny Mascary, Interim Chief of the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture and featuring panelists Ebony Gill, journalist and founder of Boston Urban Archives; Isaac Yablo, Senior Advisor for Community Safety for the City of Boston; and Jerren Chang, GenUnity Co-Founder, President and CEO of Partners in Democracy.

"I'm looking forward to having a discussion about the unique challenges of the position of Mayor while democracy is under fire, Mayor Wu's vision for Boston's future, and how we can have each other's backs and resist in trying times to ensure Boston is a home to everyone," said Dart Adams, journalist, researcher, lecturer, and host of the podcasts Dart Against Humanity and Boston Legends.

The Office of Civic Organizing is excited to continue its partnership with Boston University for a second year. Due to high demand and enthusiasm for the Civic Summit, BU has expanded its partnership this year. Last year, the event reached its capacity of 200 attendees in less than 12 hours. In response to this overwhelming interest, the Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing has moved the location to the Questrom School of Business, allowing for an increased capacity of up to 300 participants.

“The Questrom School of Business is proud to host the City of Boston’s Civic Summit this year, bringing together citizens and community leaders from across Boston’s diverse neighborhoods, ” said Susan Fournier, Allen Questrom Professor and Dean of the Questrom School of Business at Boston University. “Together with the City, we have designed dynamic sessions focused on helping participants develop their negotiation and influence skills to drive positive change in their communities, as well as how to build sustainability initiatives that create real value for residents, neighborhoods, and businesses alike. We look forward to this collaborative event and the opportunity to work together in building a stronger, more vibrant future for Boston.”

The Civic Summit is free and open to the public with registration. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. For more information visit boston.gov/civic-summit-2025.

The Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing is committed to collaborative partnerships and programs that encourage proactive community engagement, awareness, and service in our neighborhoods. Follow the Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing on social media at @bostoncivicorg and visit boston.gov/civic-summit-2025 to learn more about the Civic Summit.