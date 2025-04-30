St. Louis Circuit Court Enhances Visitor Experience with Digital Directory Powered by Interactive Touchscreen Solutions

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri has installed a new digital directory system developed in partnership with Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.

We’re proud to support the St. Louis Circuit Court with a system that not only looks great but also makes a real difference for daily visitors.” — Natalie Bobila, VP Sales and Marketing

ST.LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, serving the City of St. Louis, has announced the installation of a new digital directory system at their two downtown courthouses, the Clyde S. Cahill Courts Building and the Mel Carnahan Courthouse , delivering a more modern and efficient experience for visitors and staff.The newly implemented system was developed in partnership with Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc., the creator of Navigo digital signage software. Designed to streamline navigation and reduce confusion, the digital directory provides real-time information about courtroom locations, schedules, and department listings.This project is part of a broader initiative to improve accessibility and visitor engagement within the buildings. The new digital directory enables guests to quickly locate courtrooms and offices using a large touchscreen interface, enhancing both clarity and convenience.Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc., based in Maryland, has been a trusted developer of interactive digital signage and directory systems for over 20 years. Their Navigoplatform is widely used in courthouses, government buildings, commercial real estate, and healthcare facilities across the country.“We’re proud to support the St. Louis Circuit Court with a system that not only looks great but also makes a real difference for daily visitors,” said, VP of Sales and Marketing, Natalie Bobila, for Interactive Touchscreen Solutions. “Navigowas built to simplify complex spaces, and this installation does exactly that.”For more information about the Navigosystem or to schedule a demo, visit www.itouchinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.