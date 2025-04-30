Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,698 in the last 365 days.

St. Louis Circuit Court Enhances Visitor Experience with Digital Directory Powered by Interactive Touchscreen Solutions

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri has installed a new digital directory system developed in partnership with Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.

We’re proud to support the St. Louis Circuit Court with a system that not only looks great but also makes a real difference for daily visitors.”
— Natalie Bobila, VP Sales and Marketing
ST.LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, serving the City of St. Louis, has announced the installation of a new digital directory system at their two downtown courthouses, the Clyde S. Cahill Courts Building and the Mel Carnahan Courthouse, delivering a more modern and efficient experience for visitors and staff.

The newly implemented system was developed in partnership with Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc., the creator of Navigo® digital signage software. Designed to streamline navigation and reduce confusion, the digital directory provides real-time information about courtroom locations, schedules, and department listings.

This project is part of a broader initiative to improve accessibility and visitor engagement within the buildings. The new digital directory enables guests to quickly locate courtrooms and offices using a large touchscreen interface, enhancing both clarity and convenience.

Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc., based in Maryland, has been a trusted developer of interactive digital signage and directory systems for over 20 years. Their Navigo® platform is widely used in courthouses, government buildings, commercial real estate, and healthcare facilities across the country.
“We’re proud to support the St. Louis Circuit Court with a system that not only looks great but also makes a real difference for daily visitors,” said, VP of Sales and Marketing, Natalie Bobila, for Interactive Touchscreen Solutions. “Navigo® was built to simplify complex spaces, and this installation does exactly that.”

For more information about the Navigo® system or to schedule a demo, visit www.itouchinc.com.

Natalie Bobila
Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc. | ITS Navigo®
+1 410-451-1540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Louis Circuit Court Enhances Visitor Experience with Digital Directory Powered by Interactive Touchscreen Solutions

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more