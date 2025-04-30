Secretary of State Tre Hargett Presents Friendship Christian School with Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for Voter Registration  

April 28, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has presented Friendship Christian School with the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award for registering 100 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Friendship Christian School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Friendship Christian School, and the Wilson County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-two Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“It is incredibly exciting to recognize Friendship Christian School as an Anne Dallas Dudley Award Gold Level Winner,” said Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith. “Through their participation in the program, this senior class has embraced its role as the future leaders of our community and state.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

