HIP Video Promo Presents: The Dead Daisies releases brand new music video 'BOOM BOOM'

The Supergroup's Latest Single "BOOM BOOM" Delivers a Raw, Electrifying Jolt to Rock's Beating Heart

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built on a foundation of unapologetic, high-voltage rock ‘n’ roll, The Dead Daisies are modern torchbearers for a genre that refuses to die. The Australian-American supergroup, founded by rhythm guitarist David Lowy, boasts a powerhouse rotating lineup of rock stars. Celebrated for their electrifying live shows and their unwavering commitment to substance over style, The Dead Daisies channel the spirit of 70s rock while infusing it with contemporary energy and swagger. With successful tours across the US, UK, and Europe—and stages shared with legends like KISS, Scorpions, Guns N’ Roses, and Aerosmith—they’ve proven time and again that classic rock’s heartbeat is not only alive, but thriving. Unapologetic, anthemic, and fiercely dedicated to their craft, The Dead Daisies continue to honor rock’s rich legacy while writing their chapter with every riff, roar, and raucous performance.

Turn it up and let it rip—“BOOM BOOM” is The Dead Daisies at their most unapologetic, raw, and electrifying. A modern blues-rock stomper rooted in the primal spirit of 70s rock, the track barrels forward with gritty vocals, rollicking rhythms, and swagger to spare. Lyrically, it’s a celebration of pure physical attraction and magnetic energy, and the music matches that pulse perfectly. From the first gritty guitar riff to the last wailing solo, “BOOM BOOM” is a full-body experience: bold, relentless, and impossible to sit still through. It’s the kind of song that feels right at home in a dimly lit bar packed with rockers, motorcyclists, and die-hard music lovers who know how to move when the guitars start to wail. Thick, bluesy riffs and powerhouse vocals intertwine with a stomping beat, capturing the raw thrill of the lyrics’ flirtation and fire. Uniting generations of fans under one irresistible beat, “BOOM BOOM” isn’t just a nod to the past—it’s a thunderous celebration of rock’s enduring soul, and a reminder that some grooves—and some passions—never go out of style.

Straight from the first gritty note, the “BOOM BOOM” music video captures everything The Dead Daisies do best: grit, swagger, and unstoppable momentum. Shot in the heart of the city, the video follows frontman John Corabi as he struts down a sun-soaked sidewalk—long hair blowing, worn jeans and boots kicking up dust, and decades of rock ‘n’ roll attitude radiating from every step. Adding a burst of playful chaos to the scene, colorful animated effects flicker to life around him: sparkles glint off his sunglasses, fireworks burst in the air, and ghostly visions of the band’s guitarists rip through the background like electric hallucinations. Meanwhile, the lyrics of the track race alongside him, plastering themselves onto the walls and moving with his stride, turning the whole city into his stage. By the time the final frame hits—a getaway car roaring off with a “LOOKIN’ FOR TROUBLE” license plate—the message is clear: rock ‘n’ roll doesn’t slow down. It just keeps moving. And The Dead Daisies are leading the charge.

