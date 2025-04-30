Cracking the Longevity Code: Key to Immortality Meets with Deadly Opposition in The Forever Factor

Former Oracle exec Tom Hogan fuses the science of longevity with Silicon Valley’s cutthroat startup culture — and the consequences are deadly — in his #1 Amazon bestseller in three categories, The Forever Factor, with co-author Amanda Iles. Author Tom Hogan is also an award-winning screenwriter and has written on politics and history for Newsweek, The Jerusalem Post and The Bulwark. Co-author Amanda Iles is a writer who creates prose on behalf of Silicon Valley executives and companies.

A secretive group of Silicon Valley legends are experimenting on their own bodies to cheat death. Their motto? Live forever — or die trying.” — Author Tom Hogan

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biohackers, billionaires and the quest for immortality collide in former Oracle exec Tom Hogan’s #1 Amazon bestseller in three categories, The Forever Factor, with co-author Amanda Iles.

“What begins as a showcase of biohacking breakthroughs quickly spirals into something much darker,” Hogan said. “A secretive group of Silicon Valley legends are experimenting on their own bodies to cheat death. Their motto? Live forever — or die trying.”

The Forever Factor introduces readers to Petra Alexander, a gifted bio scientist and mathematical wiz. Driven to find a cure for a rare rapid-aging disease that killed her sister in her prime, Petra’s research leads to the discovery of a previously unknown protein at the core of the aging process.

To bring her discovery to the world, she’s reluctantly forced to enter the cutthroat world of Silicon Valley startups. Using innovative AI-based simulations, she and her team of talented scientists work to manipulate the protein to halt — or reverse — the aging process.

But powerful forces — from Big Pharma to the U.S. government — fearing the social, environmental and financial implications of her discovery, sabotage her efforts at every turn, with deadly consequences.

Packed with gripping suspense and nuanced ethical dilemmas, The Forever Factor offers a realistic glimpse into the startup culture that shapes the world. From clandestine yacht gatherings to high-stakes negotiations in Silicon Valley boardrooms, the novel intertwines scientific breakthroughs, corporate intrigue and human drama in a narrative that will leave readers questioning the very nature of life, mortality and innovation.

Fans of Michael Crichton’s techno-thrillers and Blake Crouch’s speculative fiction will find themselves captivated by this smart, fast-paced tale that dares to ask: Should anyone be allowed to master immortality — or does the pursuit threaten the very future of humanity?

About the Authors

Tom Hogan is the author of three novels — The Empty Confessional, The Devil’s Breath, and Left for Alive — and co-author of The Ultimate Startup Guide (2017). He is also an award-winning screenwriter and has written on politics and history for Newsweek, The Jerusalem Post and The Bulwark. For more information, please visit https://tom-hogan.com/, or connect with him on Facebook (tomhoganauthor), Instagram (tomhoganauthor) and X (HoganAuthor).

Amanda Iles is a writer who creates prose on behalf of Silicon Valley executives and companies, from Steve Jobs to the latest hot startups. Before writing professionally, she earned a biology/philosophy degree and worked in a developmental neurobiology lab at UC San Diego, followed by a graduate degree from the prestigious UC Santa Cruz science writing program.

The Forever Factor

Publisher: Laughing Dog Publishing LLC

Release Date: March 2025

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1736943663

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Forever-Factor-Tom-Hogan/dp/1736943669

