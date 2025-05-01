The Court Reporting Academy Enrolls 1000th Student and Announces $1.5 Million in Scholarship Awards

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Court Reporting Academy, Inc., a leading provider of court reporting education and training, proudly announces the enrollment of its 1000th student in the Digital Court Reporter program. To meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the legal industry, the Academy is also launching a new $1 million scholarship initiative - in addition to the $1.5 million in scholarships already awarded since June 2022.The Academy’s Scholarship Program has helped expand access to careers in court reporting, scoping, and legal transcription. The newly announced funds will support qualified students pursuing training in digital and stenographic court reporting, as well as digital and traditional scoping and editing.“We are thrilled to reach this milestone and to expand access through our scholarship program,” said Patricia Falls, Managing Director of The Court Reporting Academy. “With the support of our partners and sponsors, we’re preparing a new generation of court reporting professionals ready to meet the evolving demands of the legal system.”Since launching its Scholarship Program in mid-2022, the Academy has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships. Graduates now make up a growing share of new Certified Electronic Reporters (CERs) certified by the American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers (AAERT)."I completed the program in just eight weeks and am now working full-time as a digital court reporter, earning steady income and building a long-term career," said Amanda Tringhese, a recent scholarship recipient. "This opportunity has been life-changing."The new scholarship round is supported by leading court reporting agencies and legal tech providers, including VoiceScript, Inc., a long-time supporter of the Academy.“We’re proud to expand our sponsorship of The Court Reporting Academy,” said Rene Arvin, CEO of VoiceScript, Inc. “Together, we’re training technology-savvy professionals who will thrive in the modern legal environment.”Court reporting agencies also play a vital role by offering mentorship, paid internships, and employment opportunities to students and graduates.Agencies or courts interested in partnering with the Academy or hiring its graduates are encouraged to contact The Court Reporting Academy. Students may apply for scholarships at: www.thecourtreportingacademy.com/scholarships ________________________________________About The Court Reporting AcademyThe Court Reporting Academy, Inc. prepares students for careers in digital and stenographic reporting, transcription, and editing. Combining traditional skills with modern technology training, the Academy’s experienced instructors and mentors help students build lasting careers. The Academy is a proud platinum sponsor of AAERT.About VoiceScriptVoiceScript is a legal technology company focused on modernizing court reporting and transcript production. Its AutoScript suite of AI-driven products helps court reporting agencies, courts, and legal professionals capture, edit, and deliver transcripts faster, more affordably, and with greater accuracy.________________________________________

