Monroe County Hosts 84th Off-Site Court

Monroe Central High School in Woodsfield hosted the 84th session of Off-Site Court. This is the first time the program has been held in Monroe County. Student ambassadors and staff from Monroe Central High School welcome justices prior to oral arguments. Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy addresses the audience before oral arguments begin. Monroe Central High School student Grace Swisher leads the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Off-Site Court is an official session of the Supreme Court of Ohio. Oral arguments operate the same way they do at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center in Columbus. Over 350 students from Monroe County schools attended Off-Site Court. After arguing their case, the oralists meet with students to debrief the case and discuss the legal profession.

Monroe Central High School in Woodsfield recently hosted an official session of the Supreme Court of Ohio during the 84th session of Off-Site Court.

Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer established the Off-Site Court Program in 1987, and this was the first time the program has been held in Monroe County. Over 350 students from Monroe Central High School, Beallsville High School, River High School, and Swiss Hills Career Center were in attendance.

Off-Site Court offers students an immersive experience to learn more about the judicial branch and state government. Observing oral arguments at Off-Site Court is the culmination of several weeks of preparation and collaboration between students, teachers, and local attorneys. After observing a case, participating students met with the oralists involved to debrief the case and discuss the legal profession. Students also learned more about the legislative branch with State Senator Brian Chavez, who represents Monroe County as part of Senate District 30.

Archived footage of the Off-Site Court arguments is available courtesy of the Ohio Channel. Defiance County will host the next Off-Site Court session in October 2025.