Monroe County Hosts 84th Off-Site Court

Rows of folding chairs alternating between red and black. The seat backs all have the letters 'MC' The seat cushions all say 'Seminoles.'

Monroe Central High School in Woodsfield hosted the 84th session of Off-Site Court. This is the first time the program has been held in Monroe County.

Seven male and female judges wearing black judicial robes stand at the center of a single line of teachers and students in a gymnasium.

Student ambassadors and staff from Monroe Central High School welcome justices prior to oral arguments.

A long table at which are seated seven men and women all wearing black judicial robes in front of an audience of high school students.

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy addresses the audience before oral arguments begin.

A teenage girl with long, dark hair wearing a black dress stands at a wooden podium with her right hand over her heart.

Monroe Central High School student Grace Swisher leads the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

A man wearing a black suit stands at a wooden podium in front of a long table at which are seated seven men and women all wearing black judicial robes.

Off-Site Court is an official session of the Supreme Court of Ohio. Oral arguments operate the same way they do at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center in Columbus.

Rows of high school students watch a man in a black suit standing at a wooden podium addressing seven men and women all wearing black judicial robes seated at a long table.

Over 350 students from Monroe County schools attended Off-Site Court.

A woman wearing a black suit stands holding a microphone speaking to rows of high school students in a gymnasium.

After arguing their case, the oralists meet with students to debrief the case and discuss the legal profession.

Monroe Central High School in Woodsfield recently hosted an official session of the Supreme Court of Ohio during the 84th session of Off-Site Court.

Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer established the Off-Site Court Program in 1987, and this was the first time the program has been held in Monroe County. Over 350 students from Monroe Central High School, Beallsville High School, River High School, and Swiss Hills Career Center were in attendance.

Off-Site Court offers students an immersive experience to learn more about the judicial branch and state government. Observing oral arguments at Off-Site Court is the culmination of several weeks of preparation and collaboration between students, teachers, and local attorneys. After observing a case, participating students met with the oralists involved to debrief the case and discuss the legal profession. Students also learned more about the legislative branch with State Senator Brian Chavez, who represents Monroe County as part of Senate District 30.

Archived footage of the Off-Site Court arguments is available courtesy of the Ohio Channel. Defiance County will host the next Off-Site Court session in October 2025.

