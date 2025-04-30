NYS Dept of Veterans’ Services Unveils Newest Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosk

NYSDVS's newest Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosk in New Windsor.

DVS's Digital Kiosk is Located Inside the Lobby of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, NY

The Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosks represent our department’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and equity for New York’s Veterans and Military Families.” — NYSDVS Commissioner Viviana DeCohen

NEW WINDSOR, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) unveiled its newest Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosk located inside the lobby of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, NY. This latest kiosk installation is part of a growing statewide effort by DVS that has become a model for at least five other states seeking to replicate New York’s innovative and successful Veterans’ outreach initiative.

Launched during Veterans Month 2021, the Digital Kiosk program was highlighted in Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State addresses in 2022 and 2023. The kiosks are the result of a collaborative partnership between DVS, the New York State Office of Information Technology Services, Empire State Development, and multiple state agencies, including the Office for the Aging, Office of Mental Health, Office of General Services, Department of Labor, and SUNY.

Since 2023, the DVS digital kiosks have been installed at high-traffic, easily accessible locations across the state, including airports, welcome centers, malls, train stations, and government facilities. These digital portals provide 24/7 access to over 60 state programs and services, offering Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families a contemporary, user-friendly way to connect with essential benefits and support.

In February 2024, at the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs (NASDVA) conference, former Secretary of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, honored DVS with the prestigious Abraham Lincoln Pillars of Excellence Award, recognizing the widespread success of DVS’s Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosk initiative. Most recently, the states of Florida, Maine, Nevada, California, and Missouri have reached out to DVS and formally requested its assistance in their efforts to emulate New York State’s Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosk success.

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “The Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosks represent our department’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and equity for New York’s Veterans and Military Families. Thanks to the continued leadership and support of Governor Kathy Hochul, we have implemented and expanded a modern outreach network that meets Veterans where they are – offering trusted information, instant connection to resources, services, and dignity in the delivery of care that our Veterans deserve.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Executive Deputy Commissioner Joel Evans stated, “DVS’s Digital Kiosks have been a fantastic success, bringing services directly to Veterans and their families in a way that is convenient, modern, empowering, and reliable. They are a powerful tool in helping DVS connect with more Veterans to ensure that they can access the benefits, services, and support they have rightfully earned.”

Anita Pidala, Director, National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, said, “We are honored to be part of this initiative with the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services. It is a wonderful example of inter-agency support for our Veterans and provides much-needed access to information about programs and services for Veterans and their families.”

Current DVS Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosk locations include:

• Tompkins County International Airport;

• Long Island Welcome Center;

• Adirondack Welcome Center;

• Mohawk Valley Welcome Center;

• Empire State Plaza Concourse;

• North Country Welcome Center;

• Woodbury Commons Shopping Center;

• Grand Central Terminal;

• Palisades Center Mall;

• Buffalo Niagara International Airport;

• Niagara Falls State Park (in partnership with NASDVA);

• Southern Tier Welcome Center;

• Western New York Welcome Center; and

• National Purple Heart Hall of Honor (New Windsor, NY).

DVS’s newest Veterans Welcome Center Digital Kiosk placement at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor underscores its importance. This historic location commemorates the sacrifices of the estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients and stands on the same grounds where 136 local World War I Veterans were awarded their medals in 1932. Co-located with the New Windsor Cantonment, the Hall is a national treasure, preserving and sharing the stories of valor across every era of American conflict.

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. Contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website, veterans.ny.gov.

