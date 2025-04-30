ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Ronaldo Patterson, 33, of Albany, has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to multiple counts of human trafficking, gang activity, and racketeering in Dougherty County. Patterson is a member of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods, and he was involved in the trafficking of a 16-year-old female who had been missing from the Albany area for approximately one month.

Several other members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods were previously convicted in this case. This includes three high-ranking associates – Robert Wingfield, Jr., Jamie Rosier, and Bryant Hooker.

Hooker directed and received proceeds from the gang’s criminal activities while in federal custody. Wingfield, Jr., Rosier, and two other defendants, Johnny Howard and Tre’Shawn Smith, all engaged in the trafficking of this 16-year-old female.

“As soon as we locate a victim, we commit all of our resources to ensuring that every one of their traffickers is held accountable,” said Carr. “Far too often, this abuse and exploitation leads back to a local gang, and we won’t rest until every member is off the streets and behind bars. With each new conviction, we continue to send a strong message that Georgia’s children are not for sale.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Christopher Keegan of the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and Assistant Attorney General Michael Tabarrok of the Gang Prosecution Unit. It was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Albany Police Department, and the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

“I am beyond thankful for the efforts being made by the Attorney General's Office to prosecute those involved in Human Trafficking,” said Albany Police Chief Michael J. Persley. “These crimes are bringing trauma and harm to our communities and those responsible will be held accountable. We need to continue our efforts of protecting the vulnerable from those who prey upon them.”

“The GBI will continue to provide investigative resources to state and local law enforcement partners to ensure human trafficking victims get justice,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “This case highlights the malicious nature of criminal street gangs, and we won’t rest until each criminal is arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Carr's Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators throughout the state, including Albany. Since its creation in July 2022, this Unit has convicted nearly 20 individuals in Dougherty County alone.

“The Attorney General’s Gang and Human Trafficking Units are making a difference in our community,” said State Representative Gerald Greene, chairman of the House State Properties Committee. “By taking violent sexual predators off the streets, Georgia will continue to be a great place to work and raise a family.”

“People that sexually exploit our citizens are criminals and should be treated as such,” said State Representative Mike Cheokas, chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee. “I’m grateful for the Attorney General’s Gang and Human Trafficking Units for putting evil human traffickers behind bars. This sort of behavior will not be tolerated in Georgia, and we are going to do everything we can to end this terrible enterprise in our state.”

“In Georgia, we will never tolerate violent sexual predators,” said State Representative Bill Yearta, chairman of the House Code Revision Committee. “I’m grateful to the Attorney General’s Gang and Human Trafficking Units for their efforts to remove these criminals from our streets. In the General Assembly, we will continue to equip our law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to keep Georgia safe.”

Conviction and Sentencing of Ronaldo Patterson

Ronaldo Patterson admitted to maintaining, harboring, and providing a 16-year-old female for commercial sex. On April 15, 2025, he pleaded guilty to the following charges and was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 15 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Patterson is also required to register as a sex offender.

2 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

3 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 50 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. Carr recently announced that his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit will expand its efforts to include regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta, with funding provided in the state’s AFY 25 budget.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has secured more than 80 convictions and indicted over 140 individuals in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Southeast Georgia.