Bruce Blizard: Capturing the Rugged Heart of the Contemporary American West Through Storytelling

BENTON CITY, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blizard spent 21 years teaching Advanced Placement literature and history in the Richland, Washington School District, where he also coached track and field and cross-country in both Richland and in the nearby small town of Benton City. His dedication to his students and athletes earned him numerous honors, including the prestigious Crystal Apple Award—recognizing Washington State’s most innovative and impactful educators – and numerous Coach of the year awards.Today, Bruce lives on 25 dusty acres in southeastern Washington, nestled in the valley between the Horse Heaven Hills and Rattlesnake Mountain. He shares this peaceful, rugged landscape with his wife of almost 49 years, Tina, along with a collection of beloved dogs, cats, and horses. His writing is deeply influenced by this environment and his decades in the classroom and on the track.Books by Bruce Blizard:In this powerful debut novel, Blizard explores the brutal beauty of rodeo culture and the human struggle for redemption. Grady, a young man fueled by rage, seeks glory through his willingness to endure punishment. Jill, burdened by guilt, turns to rodeo as a form of self-inflicted penance. Their paths collide thanks to an enigmatic older couple whose faith and resilience offer an unexpected path forward. God’s Instant is a raw, lyrical meditation on revenge, faith, and second chances.A gripping coming-of-age story, Always a Runner follows Mike Beck, a teen running from a painful past of abandonment and neglect. With the help of his steadfast friend Jill and an encouraging track coach, Mike begins to rebuild his life through running. But as he approaches a pivotal race, Mike faces challenges that threaten to derail his progress. Blizard’s background as a coach lends authenticity to this story of resilience, mentorship, and finding purpose in movement.Twelve-year-old June has never set foot in a classroom, but her intellect is matched only by her grit. Raised in the Blue Mountains of Washington by a scholarly mother and a practical, wilderness-savvy father, June thrives in a remote, self-sufficient life. When government officials threaten to tear her family apart, June and her father escape into the mountains. As they flee on horseback, June must rely on everything her parents taught her to survive. This poignant tale celebrates the power of unconventional upbringing, fierce love, and the wisdom found in nature.Man of the Oval: The International Legacy of John Chaplin of WSU Track and FieldIn this compelling biography, Blizard chronicles the remarkable life of John Chaplin—athlete, coach, and influential international figure in the world of track and field. The title, Man of the Oval, refers to Chaplin’s view of his career as one grueling but purposeful lap of the 400-meter track: a race that demands complete focus, strength, and endurance. Through years of close conversation with Chaplin, Blizard captures the essence of a man whose legacy in athletics spans generations and continents.Bruce Blizard’s work is rich with place, character, and conviction—drawing on a life spent guiding young people, embracing small-town values, and listening closely to the rhythms of the land.For more stories and reflections on education, coaching, and rural life, visit bruceblizard.com or connect with Bruce on Facebook at facebook.com/AuthorBruceBlizard.

