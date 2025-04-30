A Vision for a Healthier Nation: New Book Empowers Leaders to Transform America’s Future, Together

Interactive | Interconnected | Interdependent

Building the Healthy America Ecosystem” sparks hope, purpose, and coordinated action across eight essential sectors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new book, Building the Healthy America Ecosystem , launches today—offering a bold and actionable framework to transform health and well-being across the United States. Authored by A Healthier WE colleagues, Dr. Phil Polakoff, June Sargent, and David Angelson, the book draws from decades of experience and insight to present a shared vision for a healthier, more resilient, and more equitable America.With a focus on eight interdependent sectors—Health(care), Technology, Education, Housing, Economy, Environment, Energy, and Transportation—the book outlines the systems-level changes needed to build healthier people, places, and planet.“This book is a call to action for change makers in every sector of society,” said Dr. Phil Polakoff, Founder and CEO of A Healthier WE. “From healthcare to housing, from education to energy—our systems are deeply interconnected. Building the Healthy America Ecosystem provides a unifying framework for how we can collectively drive sustainable and meaningful impact.”Building the Healthy America Ecosystem combines compelling data, and fosters coordinated action across public and private sectors to show how collaboration across sectors is not only possible—but essential.“Health is not an isolated outcome; it is shaped by the environments in which we live, learn, work, and connect,” said June Sargent, Chief Impact Officer of A Healthier WE. “This book presents a unifying framework for change, providing practical tools to help leaders and communities align their efforts, connect across sectors, and drive lasting, transformative progress."Driven by a commitment to agency, equity, and collective progress, the book equips readers to take practical steps toward building a future where well-being is a national priority and possibility for all. Developed through collaboration with thought leaders and partners from institutions such as Stanford University, the Brookings Institution, UC Berkeley, National Geographic and EARTHSHOT Labs, it reflects a shared commitment to advancing health, equity, and sustainability across America.Building the Healthy America Ecosystem is a resource for public and private sector leaders, advocates, healthcare innovators, policymakers, educators, and all who are ready to reimagine what’s possible for our nation’s future.To learn more about the book, the authors, or upcoming launch events, visit www.ahealthierwe.org About A Healthier WEA Healthier WE is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing equitable health and well-being through multi-sector collaboration, innovative partnerships, and community-centered impact.

