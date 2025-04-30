LKPFM Corp Announces Commerce Driven Websites

Entering digital commerce in developing websites

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LKPFM Corporation, a private company, is entering digital commerce in developing websites. The company is offering straight forward standardized pricing to prospective clients at $3,750 per 5-page commerce driven website with 12 months of service. This includes Bank transaction processing, Design with Online and Telephone support.Entering Website Development as a small company in 2025 with markets reaching saturation points in automation of content AI comes with risks. We believe each business still needs added knowledge to compete in navigating Commerce online. With the idea of New Bull vs Old Bull in the field of business where the New Bull says "lets go down, to the pasture and get a client” Old Bull saying “Let’s go down, to the Pasture and pick and choose the clients” this corporate philosophy will serve us well.We feel entering this market will serve our American Business of traditional media where many existing competitors are far too leveraged to sustain at their pricing points. The competition of Bulls in the market has consolidated over the years with secure infrastructure in the US. This position will sustain the future of our National Commerce plan as we compete on the global stage where anyone with a computer can log in and read what we are upto and analytically deduce the other sides game plan quickly.We offer a single Plan 5 pages layouts and design with 2 modifications during production with clients ability to increase content on their time with corporate controls for media deployment. We work with existing Automated infrastructure to provide service to our clients. This promotes the generation of education where websites are common, and folds Commerce functions to elevate the standard of American Quality.Market Conditions in the US are often do it yourself with limited opportunity to put all the pieces together to keep costs low. However, the learning and deployment comes with a cost, and our job is to keep the intrinsic cost down and get your company running smoothly and efficiently. With scaling to all levels of internet capacity we believe LKPFM in the next few years will create numerous sites with recurring revenue to support long term corporate growth.CEO Peter M FiorilloLKPFM, Markets cooperative syndicated Print Media News Articles published in 2500 US newspapers and online media outlets merges this initiative to bring award winning sites and media Coverage to Clients. The company is privately held. LKPFM All rights to this publication are copyright and not to be distributed without corporate approval under the laws of the United States of America, 2025. Opinions and expressions in this notice are to be considered intellectual property of LKPFM corporation incorporated in Ohio.

