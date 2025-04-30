Vermont Wild Kitchen Hosts Spring Pizza Party with Local Flavor

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dig into spring! Vermont Wild Kitchen invites you to a free Spring Pizza Party on Wednesday, May 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the United Church of Northfield.

This hands-on event will highlight locally sourced pizzas -- from the dough to the toppings -- with ingredients foraged, hunted and harvested right here in Vermont.

Hosted by Shane Rogers, a dedicated volunteer known for Vermont Wild Kitchen’s popular cooking seminars, the evening will include local ingredients from farmer Tyler Renaud of Field Stone Farm. Participants will craft their own pies using springtime wild edibles, venison sausage, and seasonal farm ingredients.

“The Vermont Wild Kitchen Program connects people to the land, their neighbors and the wild -- and local foods that make Vermont special -- bringing everyone together around one table,” says Rogers.

This event is part of Vermont Wild Kitchen’s mission to celebrate the bounty of the Green Mountain State and foster community through food -- as a collaboration between the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Rural Vermont.

To learn more and register, visit the Vermont Wild Kitchen website events page.