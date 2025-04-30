America’s Freedom Tribute (501c3 Non-Profit) to Embark on a National Tour Honoring the Global War on Terrorism & 9/11

HONOR ALL WHO SERVED

Wall of Remembrance (newly designed and built by AVTT) a powerful Traveling Tribute to America’s Fallen Heroes

BULLARD, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful and poignant tribute dedicated to the brave men and women who have served in the Global War on Terror will soon embark on a nationwide tour, offering communities across the United States an opportunity to honor their sacrifices. The "Global War on Terror Wall" a traveling tribute will serve as impactful tribute, raising awareness and fostering remembrance for those who have served in this ongoing conflict. While designed to be encouraging where visitors contemplate the profound impact of the Global War on Terror on individuals, families, and the nation.The tribute is made up of 22 panels displaying all the names from Afghanistan, Iraq, 9/11 First Responders and civilians including flights and both towers. The GWOT traveling wall provides an immediate and tangible way for Americans to pay their respects to the over 7,000 service members, first responders and civilians who have made the ultimate sacrifice during and in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, there was a strong sense of national unity, a tribute can help to rekindle that spirit, reminding people of a time when the nation came together to face a common threat. “Our traveling wall can serve as a symbol of resilience and shared purpose of the importance of remembering and honoring those who served or were a part of the Global War on Terror," says Donald Allen, of America’s Freedom Tribute "We hope that this traveling memorial will connect communities with the ongoing sacrifices of our military and their families."The tour schedule for the "Global War on Terror Traveling Wall Memorial" will be announced in the coming weeks and will include stops in Richmond, IN and Shepherdsville, KY. Local organizations and community leaders will have the opportunity to host the memorial, providing a focal point for remembrance events and educational initiatives.AFT is spearheading this traveling tribute of The Global War on Terror is committed to ensuring that the sacrifices of all who have served – uniformed and non-uniformed personnel, as well as their families and supporting civilians – are honored, remembered and a vital way to honor the past, acknowledge the present, and educate the future. It's a testament to the courage and sacrifice of those who served and a reminder of the enduring impact of this conflict on the nation and the world. The traveling wall is a crucial step in achieving this mission, bringing the spirit of remembrance directly to the American people. The tribute for the Global War on Terror.Members of the public, veterans’ organizations, schools, and community groups are encouraged to visit the tribute when it comes to their area. Information about the tour schedule, hosting opportunities, and ways to support the Global War on Terror traveling tribute can be found at https://www.americasfreedomtribute.org . Our mission is to honor the sacrifices of all who have served and continue to serve in the Global War on Terror, 9/11 First Responders and civilians, as well as their families and those who have supported them. The GWOT Wall a traveling tribute, designed and constructed by Donald Allen owner of America’s Freedom Tribute, will travel the U.S. for Americans to reflect, heal, and unite in recognition of this pivotal period in the nation's history.

