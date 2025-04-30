Submit Release
Science Power-Up: Rewriting the Rules with Quantum

At Berkeley Lab, scientists are rewriting the rules of computing, chemistry, materials science, and more through the promise of quantum information science. In this short video, Bert de Jong, Director of the Quantum Systems Accelerator, shares how quantum computers, sensors, and networks are poised to tackle our most complex energy challenges. Collaborating with hundreds of researchers across institutions pushing the limits of hardware and algorithms, quantum research at Berkeley Lab is forging the future of breakthroughs. This episode is the first in our Science Power:Up series, featuring experts across Berkeley Lab on research topics shaping society today, including artificial intelligence, microelectronics, quantum and more.

