Sylvester, GA (April 29, 2025) – The GBI, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged Mikel Julies Singleton, age 48, of Ty Ty, Tift County, GA, with two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter for fentanyl overdose, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and use of a communication facility in the commission of a drug felony.

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspected fentanyl overdose. Morgan Young, age 36, of Sumner, GA, and Bailey Barfield, age 24, of Vienna, GA, were pronounced dead at the scene. Young and Barfield were taken to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

Police served a search warrant at Singleton’s home where they recovered suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, and a suspected Schedule 1 cathinone. Additional charges are expected.

Singleton was booked into the Tift County Jail.

The Southwestern Drug Enforcement Office needs your help. If you have information related to drug activity, please call the drug enforcement office at 229-420-1254. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office covers a 42-county area in Southwest Georgia.