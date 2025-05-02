Business Awards UK 2025 Technology Awards: Revealing the Winners and Finalists

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to reveal the winners and finalists of the 2025 Technology Awards , recognising achievements across the UK’s technology sector. These awards highlight the individuals and companies delivering practical innovation across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, fintech, and more, with a focus on accessibility, resilience, and technical progress.Business Awards UK 2025 Technology Awards Winners- Signal AI – Disruptive Technology of the Year- Civo – Best AI Tech- Irvine Partners – Best Financial Technology- Design dpi – Lone Wolf Tech Business- Temporary Worx Ltd – Best Mobile Technology- Interiofy Ltd – Best Tech Innovation- John Bayes, Hull College – CEO or Director of the Year- Vidi Corp Ltd – Rising Star Award- Alexis Murat, easyVirtual.tours – Tech Visionary Award- Al Kingsley, 247connect - Best Multi-National Tech TeamBusiness Awards UK 2025 Technology Awards Finalists- Signal AI – Best AI Tech- WebDynamix – Lone Wolf Tech Business- Alexis Murat, easyVirtual.tours – Best Tech Innovation- Flexciton – Disruptive Technology of the Year- Lyfeguard – Best Financial Technology- DineAtMine Ltd – Rising Star Award- ESIM Air Connectivity Solutions – Best Mobile Technology- NetSupport – CEO or Director of the Year- Six Senses London – Tech Visionary AwardRedefining What’s Possible in TechThis year’s winners represent a wide range of technologies and business models, with each demonstrating a strong alignment between innovation and practical application. Whether delivering real-time risk intelligence, simplifying complex tax processes, or enhancing mobile systems for highly regulated sectors, the focus remains on usable solutions that meet real-world needs.Several of the recognised companies and individuals are making significant contributions to digital accessibility, data privacy, and cost efficiency. The awarded innovations often blend advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and data automation with thoughtful user experience design. In education and public services, leadership in cybersecurity and infrastructure has led to measurable improvements in both performance and accessibility.Business Awards UK congratulates all the winners and finalists for their forward-thinking approaches and commitment to progress. These achievements reflect a technology sector that is not only growing but also maturing in its ability to address critical challenges through scalable, responsible, and effective innovation.

