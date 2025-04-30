With 4.3M+ Tech Community Votes, HackerNoon Announces Winning Startups From Every Major City In the World

Startups of The Year 2024 Region Winners Featured Image

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon, the technology publishing company, announced today the winners and runners-up of Startups of The Year 2024 —a global, community-driven award celebrating the most innovative ventures in the startup ecosystem.Sponsored by Bright Data, Wellfound, HubSpot, Notion, and Algolia, Startups of The Year 2024 was a community-driven voting platform that recognized startups changing technology and the world for the better. The annual flagship event was launched on October 1st, 2024, and gave the internet the chance to nominate and vote for the best ventures across 100+ industries, including web3, artificial intelligence, and many more.Startups of The Year 2024 concluded with 4.3 million total votes, up from 623k+ votes last year.HackerNoon curated an initial list of 150,000+ startups across 100+ industries and 2,900+ cities that generated between $50,000 to $50 million in yearly expected revenue and/or secured $1 million to $100 million in funding, and then opened the database for votes and new nominations.After careful evaluation of the votes, HackerNoon is pleased to announce the winners and runners-up for the 2024 iteration of the Startups of The Year in the following cities North America (946.6k total votes, 30.5k startups, 551 cities)• San Francisco, California, US (430.2k total votes) - Winner: NachoNacho• New York, US (149.8k total votes) - Winner: Moveo.AI• Los Angeles, CA, US (133.6k total votes) - Winner: Zenerate• Delaware, US (93k total votes) - Winner: Chaindots• Montreal, Quebec, Canada (56.4k total votes) - Winner: Sorintellis• Delaware City, DE, US (25.8k total votes) - Winner: WISE.MARKET• Toronto, Canada - (10.6k total votes) Winner: Torram• Miami, FL, US (8.3k total votes) - Winner: Linguado• New Castle, DE, US (4k total votes) - Winner: Antix Interactive Inc.• Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (2.2k total votes) - Winner: eEPIC EventsEurope (88.6k total votes, 25.9k startups, 465 cities)• London, UK (19.5k total votes) - Winner: Yito• Helsinki, Finland (11.4k total votes) - Winner: Bloklab Limited• Barcelona, Spain (9k total votes) - Winner: Undertow• England, UK (8.2k total votes) - Winner: GetHarley• Oslo, Norway (5k total votes) - Winner: avilo• Berlin, Germany (3.1 total votes) - Winner: UseCodify• Bari, Apulia, Italy (2.3k total votes) - Winner: Hoken Tech• Kyiv, Ukraine (2.3k total votes) - Winner: Star for Life Ukraine• Paris, France (2.2k total votes) - Winner: C-Innovation• Sofia, Bulgaria (1.3k total votes) - Winner: nPloyOceania (6.7k total votes, 4.4k startups, 39 cities)• Melbourne, Australia (2.3k total votes) - Winner: Akula Tech• Sydney, Australia (1.3k total votes) - Winner: Burke Cybersecurity Consulting• Adelaide, South Australia, Australia (679 total votes) - Winner: Creart Digital Media• New South Wales, Australia (419 total votes) - Winner: Good Lioness• Perth, Australia (361 total votes) - Winner: Quant Reports• Auckland, New Zealand (310 total votes) - Winner: Minerva RegTech• Wellington, New Zealand (297 total votes) - Winner: Nexustorage Ltd• Brisbane, Australia (297 total votes) - Winner: JobTab• Victoria, Australia (166 total votes) - Winner: TreeCoin Assets• Queensland, Australia (109 total votes) - Winner: AVADA Group LimitedAsia (431.3k total votes, 50.1k startups, 369 cities)• Singapore, Singapore (174.4k total votes) - Winner: Peris.ai - Cybersecurity• Bengaluru, KA, India (125.8k total votes) - Winner: TalentSpotify• Karnataka, India (57.4k total votes) - Winner: Reachmark Solutions Private Limited• Dubai, United Arab Emirates (9.7k total votes) - Winner: EVEDEX• Seoul, South Korea (8.1k total votes) - Winner: Align AI• Amman, Jordan (7.1k total votes) - Winner: Intellico• Karachi, Pakistan (5.7k total votes) - Winner: Humantek• Gurugram, HR, India (4k total votes) - Winner: Cadence Infotech• Mumbai, MH, India (3.7k total votes) - Winner: Encryptecl Cyber Guards• Hyderabad, TG, India (2.5k total votes) - Winner: Foxsense InnovationsAfrica (23.1k total votes, 14.7k startups, 103 cities)• Burkina Faso Misc (7.2k total votes) - Winner: Info du Burkina• Port Harcourt, Nigeria (1.6k total votes) - Winner: KD Squares• Lagos, Nigeria (1.4k total votes) - Winner: Sphiderass Web LTD• Johannesburg, South Africa (1.3k total votes) - Winner: NNW Tech Solutions• Tunis, Tunisia (1.2k total votes) - Winner: Dracoss• Abidjan, Lagunes, Ivory Coast (1.1k total votes) - Winner: iKonnect• Nairobi, Kenya (988 total votes) - Winner: Sakah• Kampala, Uganda (614 total votes) - Winner: AppNomu• Cotonou, Littoral Department, Benin (588 total votes) - Winner: Foxtech• Cape Town, South Africa (519 total votes) - Winner: The Venture StudioSouth America (15.2k total votes, 6k startups, 71 cities)• Sao Paulo, Brazil (9k total votes) - Winner: AQUi9• Belo Horizonte, Brazil (624 total votes) - Winner: RAR Inside Business• Kingstown, Parish Of Saint George, Saint Vincent And The Grenadines (584 total votes) - Winner: Vbanq• Recife, State of Pernambuco, Brazil (471 total votes) - Winner: MAPi, Manutenções Para Imóveis• Buenos Aires, Argentina (440 total votes) - Winner: JAK Games• Lima, Peru (263 total votes) - Winner: Baldecash• State of Minas Gerais, Brazil (255 total votes) - Winner: oppem.• Santiago, Chile (251 total votes) - Winner: Reite• Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (240 total votes) - Winner: Estímulo• Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil (232 total votes) - Winner: ShellHub“This isn’t just an award — it’s a data informed snapshot of innovation,” said HackerNoon Founder and CEO David Smooke. “Startups of the Year measures the tech communities’ interest in specific startup companies. By publishing that data, we’re helping developers, investors, builders, marketers, and founders better understand which technology trends and companies are rising in the public consciousness.""For over a decade, Wellfound has created a world-wide community dedicated to the startup ecosystem. Our mission has always been to remove the barriers between job-seekers and startups, making it easier than ever for startups to find talent, and for job-seekers to find their next opportunity. We are thrilled to partner with HackerNoon to sponsor their 2024 Startups of the Year initiative. This project not only promotes the growth of emerging startups, but also aligns with our mission of creating connections between great teams and great startup-seeking talent," said Amit Matani, CEO of Wellfound.“As the #1 Customer Platform for Scaling Businesses, HubSpot is proud to sponsor the Startups of the Year 2024 Awards by HackerNoon. As a company that is committed to helping businesses of all sizes grow better, we are proud to support and empower the next generation of startups who are ready to drive the tech industry forward," Nancy Harnett, Head of Affiliate Marketing at HubSpot, said.“Startups are the heartbeat of Notion. We build for them and with them, constantly iterating on tools that empower them to focus on innovation and creativity,” said Anastasia Crew, Head of Notion Startups. “We are proud of this partnership with HackerNoon and excited to support the next generation of groundbreaking companies.”"For years, Bright Data has empowered businesses—from startups to enterprises—to leverage public web data to drive smarter decisions and scale efficiently. We are excited to partner with HackerNoon for the 2024 Startups of the Year initiative, which celebrates innovation and growth in the startup ecosystem. This initiative aligns with our mission to support businesses of all sizes by providing real-time data that enables them to grow and compete in an ever-changing market," Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data, said."At Algolia, we’re proud to support Hackernoon’s Start Up initiative. Our purpose is to empower developers and companies to create exceptional search and discovery experiences that help users 'find without foraging.' We believe startups are key to driving innovation, and as a company that began with a bold idea and a small team, we know the impact of early-stage support. By championing the next generation of innovators, we help them build search that understands people’s intent and shows them what they want," said Nick Vlku, VP Growth at Algolia.As a proponent of the open data movement, HackerNoon releases the unique social data gathered from Startups of The Year on GitHub and Hugging Face for valuable insights.Startups of The Year was powered using HackerNoon’s proprietary voting software. If you'd like us to power a digital voting experience on your site, please email partners@hackernoon.com.For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:Sheharyar Khan,sheharyar@hackernoon.comAbout HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.About WellfoundWellfound is the #1 global platform dedicated to connecting the startup ecosystem. Our mission is to empower the startup world to discover what's next, whether you're a job-seeker searching for your dream role or a startup hunting for your next great hire. Through continuous innovation of our solutions, we’re bridging the gap between exciting opportunities and top-tier talent. At Wellfound, we're not just a job board—we're the place where top startup talent and the world's most exciting new companies connect to build the future.About HubSpotIf you’re looking for a smart CRM platform that meets the needs of small businesses, look no further than HubSpot. Seamlessly connect your data, teams, and customers in one easy-to-use scalable platform that grows with your business.About NotionNotion is the connected workspace that allows teams to easily share documents, take notes, manage projects, and organize knowledge—all in one place. Users can create and customize beautiful documents, roadmaps, knowledge bases, and more, helping them work smarter and faster. Notion is trusted and loved by a global community of individual users, startups, and enterprises, including companies like Pixar, Headspace, Codeacademy, Loom, Vanta, and Clay.About Bright DataBright Data is the leading public web data platform, trusted by 20,000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, non-profits, and small businesses. Its solutions enable efficient, reliable, and flexible web data retrieval and analysis, helping users make faster, more informed decisions. From startups to enterprises, Bright Data provides real-time access to the data needed to power business growth.About AlgoliaAlgolia Powers Discovery. We provide the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery experiences, which is available on the Algolia platform combining both vector-based search & keyword search into one product - a single API.

