Kortix Launches Suna: An Open-Source General AI Agent Built to Work Like a Human

Kortix Suna, the first open-source General AI Agent

Today, Kortix announces the launch of Suna, the first world’s Open-Source General AI Agent ready to compete with Manus AI.

With Suna, we're creating an AI Employee. One who can execute across different platforms like a real contributor. This is the beginning of a shift from passive assistants to active agents.” — Marko Kraemer, CEO of Kortix

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Kortix announces the launch of Kortix Suna , the first world’s Open-Source General AI Agent ready to compete with Manus AI.It’s a powerful general-purpose agent that can take autonomous actions and handle real work across a wide range of tasks, based on human inputs.Kortix Suna represents a new category of AI: General Agents — capable of understanding context, making decisions, and executing tasks across systems.This product is the result of a collaborative effort led by an exceptional team of builders: Marko Kraemer, Domenico Gagliardi, Adam Cohen Hillel, and Quoc Dat Le.Each brought their expertise and vision to shape Kortix Suna into the powerful open-source general AI agent it is today.Kortix Suna it’s an AI agent that plans and executes like a supercharged ChatGPT.It is designed for developers, builders, and individuals looking to boost their productivity and automate some tasks. Here are some examples of what the tool can do by comparing it with Manus AI.Additionally, Kortix will launch another product in the coming weeks, ready to start the revolution in the companies’ workforce, by enabling the right transition from Human to AI. Imagine a Kortix Suna, but for enterprises.They are already starting to talk with companies in different fields (50+ employees is the basic requirement). The mission is to completely automate ordinary and mechanical tasks that humans do today in their daily jobs.A Software Humanoid that works like a Human, autonomously, after learning about your tasks for 30-60 days.Join the Kortix family by starting with Kortix Suna today at suna.so!About KortixKortix is a technology company building the next generation of intelligent software agents. Founded by a global team of AI builders, Kortix is focused on creating powerful and autonomous systems that go beyond chat, enabling the migration from a human to an AI Workforce.

