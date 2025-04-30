Joyful Life Lessons in Garry McDaniel’s 'Pawsitive Wisdom: Canine Insights for a Happy Life'

Book Cover The Author Garry McDaniel Panda & Garry Panda His Wife and Panda

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garry McDaniel, respected educator, leadership consultant, and author, returns with a heartwarming and insightful release: “Pawsitive Wisdom: Canine Insights for a Happy Life”. This uplifting guide explores how the age-old bond between humans and dogs holds powerful lessons about happiness, resilience, and emotional well-being.For thousands of years, dogs have faithfully walked beside humans—not just as companions, but as quiet teachers of loyalty, love, and living in the moment. In “Pawsitive Wisdom”, McDaniel uses documented research and poignant personal experiences to show how the simple, grounded behaviors of our canine friends can lead us to a richer, more fulfilling life. From embracing joy in everyday moments to offering unconditional support, the book encourages readers to “think like a dog” when life gets complicated."Dogs don’t overcomplicate things," says McDaniel. "They focus on connection, presence, and trust. We can learn so much from that simplicity—especially in today’s fast-paced world."About the AuthorGarry McDaniel, Ed.D., brings decades of expertise in human resource leadership, conflict resolution, and executive coaching to his writing. He serves on the executive board of the International Coaches Union and is a professor at Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey. He is also the owner of Global Leadership, a Warsaw-based training and consulting firm. He received his doctorate in Human Resource Leadership at the University of Texas and has served as a professor and university administrator for the past 20 years. Garry’s experience includes leading state and federal programs and the Global Leadership & Succession Planning efforts a global semiconductor manufacturer.He has authored a number of articles and several books: Managing the business: How successful managers align management systems with business strategy (1999); Conflict to Cooperation: A process for mediating group differences (2005); A Dog’s Guide to Happiness: Seven secrets for a better life from man’s best friend (2017); High Performance Coaching (2017); Team Building Activities for Coaches (2019), Conflict Management in Healthcare: Creating A Culture of Cooperation (Jan, 2021), and The Leadership Transformation Workbook (May, 2024).As a business consultant and professional coach, the idea for “Pawsitive Wisdom” came to him during a simple walk with his dog, Panda. At the time, he was working with an executive client who, despite his success, was deeply unhappy. Meanwhile, Panda was joyfully bouncing from one scent to another—smelling a leaf, inspecting a stick, investigating where another dog had passed by—and every now and then looking up at him with what seemed to be pure joy in his eyes, as if saying, "Is this the best day ever?!"That moment struck him deeply. He thought: “This little ball of fur is always happy—what would HE say to help someone live a happier life?” That question sparked the journey behind this book. He began researching the unique bond between dogs and humans, exploring why that connection has lasted for thousands of years. He also asked dozens of dog owners: "If your dog could talk, what advice would it give you to live a better, happier life?" The responses revealed seven recurring traits, which became the foundation of “Pawsitive Wisdom.” This book is the result of those reflections—a tribute to the joyful, wise, and unspoken lessons dogs teaches us every day.Message from the Author“People tend to think they will achieve happiness if they have more money or more ‘stuff.’ Research consistently debunks this thinking. In a world where people feel regularly rushed, stressed, and overwhelmed by the daily demands of life, we can look to our canine companions to learn what happiness is really about. The book is filled with stories about dogs and their human companions, research, and activities that will help readers achieve greater happiness personally, within their families, and at work.”Recent Appearances & Features:• Featured article in Helpful Living Magazine: “Seven Tips for a Happy Life from Mankind’s Best Friend” (May 2025)• Guest speaker at Warsaw University: “Life Lessons from Dogs” (March 2025)• TV Interview: Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with host Logan Crawford (TV Interview link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_6ve7lO4Vo “Pawsitive Wisdom: Canine Insights for a Happy Life” is a gentle yet profound invitation to slow down and learn from our four-legged friends—who, even without words, teach us the value of love, loyalty, and simply being present. This book is available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click through this link https://www.amazon.com/Pawsitive-Wisdom-Canine-Insights-Happy/dp/1964982952

Pawsitive Wisdom: Canine Insights for a Happy Life by Garry McDaniel

