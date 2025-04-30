CARLING ADRENAL CENTER BRINGS NATIONAL ATTENTION TO PHEOCHROMOCYTOMA AND OTHER ADRENAL TUMORS WITH ANY LAB TEST NOW

Dr. Carling and the Carling Adrenal Center team operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery alongside the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Clayman Thyroid Center. With over 230 locations, the company makes vital health information more accessible and actionable.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carling Adrenal Center is shining a spotlight on Pheochromocytoma , a rare but serious adrenal tumor that can cause life-threatening spikes in blood pressure, severe headaches, sweating, and anxiety. Left undiagnosed, pheochromocytomas can lead to strokes, heart attacks, or even sudden death—but with early detection and surgery, they are often completely curable.“Pheochromocytoma is frequently misdiagnosed as anxiety, panic disorder, or essential hypertension,” said Dr. Tobias Carling, Founder and Director of the Carling Adrenal Center. “These tumors are rare, but when they are missed, the consequences can be devastating. Fortunately, they are among the most surgically curable tumors in the body.” Dr. Carling and the Carling Adrenal Center team operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery alongside the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Clayman Thyroid Center. Together, they are the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world.In an effort to improve early detection of adrenal conditions like pheochromocytoma, Conn’s syndrome (Primary Hyperaldosteronism), and cortisol-producing tumors (Cushing’s syndrome), the Carling Adrenal Center has partnered with ANY LAB TEST NOW to offer affordable and accessible blood panel testing for adrenal disorders. The new diagnostic panels are available at Any Lab Test Now locations nationwide, providing a direct path for patients to get answers.“This collaboration is about bringing awareness and access to those suffering with unexplained symptoms like high blood pressure, palpitations, or extreme fatigue,” said Dr. Carling. “We’re giving patients the tools to screen for conditions that most primary care physicians don’t routinely test for.”Pheochromocytomas are tumors of the adrenal medulla that secrete excess catecholamines (adrenaline-type hormones) — hormones that drive up blood pressure and cause a wide range of erratic symptoms. Due to their episodic nature, they are often missed without targeted testing.“Testing for pheochromocytoma requires specific lab evaluations not always ordered during standard checkups,” Carling added. “That’s why this partnership with Any Lab Test Now is so important. We’re bringing the right tools to the people who need them, faster and more affordably than ever before.”Throughout the month of April, Adrenal Awareness Month, the Carling Adrenal Center and Any Lab Test Now have been sharing information to help people suffering with symptoms to receive answers. In addition to pheochromocytoma, Conn’s syndrome and Cushing’s syndrome are also part of this expanded testing initiative. While Conn’s is the most common cause of surgically curable hypertension, and Cushing’s is often misattributed to obesity or depression, pheochromocytomas present a different but equally dangerous risk profile.“We are proud to help make specialized adrenal testing more widely available,” said Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of ANY LAB TEST NOW. “This partnership empowers people to take charge of their health and bridges the gap between symptoms and diagnosis.”For more information on adrenal health and how to access screening tests, visit www.adrenal.com or www.anylabtestnow.com Click here for an electronic media kit with patient stories, expert interviews, images, and more.About the Carling Adrenal Center:Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, a world-renowned endocrine surgeon and former Chief of Endocrine Surgery at Yale, the Carling Adrenal Center performs more adrenal tumor operations than any other facility in the world. Located at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, FL, the center offers unmatched expertise in adrenal surgery with a focus on minimally invasive, rapid-recovery procedures. Visit www.adrenal.com or call (813) 972-0000.About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery:The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest-volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumor surgeries. As a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, it brings together expert surgeons and a specialized care team focused exclusively on endocrine tumors. Learn more at www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com About ANY LAB TEST NOWANY LAB TEST NOWis a direct-access lab testing company offering thousands of medical lab tests to individuals and businesses through more than 230 locations across the U.S. The company specializes in providing convenient, confidential, and affordable lab testing services. To find a location near you, visit www.anylabtestnow.com # # #

