PAIRS Foundation Unveils Free Mental Wellness App Offering Science-Backed Emotional Tools

The PAIRS Foundation has launched Yodi — a free, AI-powered app offering short, proven exercises to support mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

I recommend Yodi to patients as a valuable tool for navigating the complexities of relationships and promoting overall well-being” — Dr. Alex Eisenberg

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 50 years of research and field experience, a Florida-based nonprofit is urging people to take just a few minutes each day to improve their mental, emotional, and physical well-being — using a free app that makes it easy, practical, and accessible.The PAIRS Foundation, a national leader in relationship and emotional intelligence education, has launched Yodi — an AI-powered app that guides users through brief, science-backed exercises proven to reduce stress, build emotional resilience, and improve communication.“If you’re feeling angry, overwhelmed, sad, or disconnected, just minutes with the right tools can help you reset,” said Seth Eisenberg, President and CEO of the PAIRS Foundation. “Yodi offers that lifeline in your pocket — anytime you need it, completely free.”📱 Emotional Wellness in the Palm of Your HandThe Yodi app is rooted in decades of research in cognitive-emotional education, trauma recovery, and relationship skill-building. It adapts core PAIRS tools — used by hundreds of thousands of individuals and families across the U.S. — into an interactive, digital experience that’s simple, supportive, and stigma-free.Today, Yodi users are encouraged to check in with themselves and try one of three exercises based on how they’re feeling:Feeling intense emotions like sadness, anger, or fear?Try Emptying the Emotional Jug or the Volcano Exercise to safely release emotional buildup and regain clarity.Feeling okay but want to stay connected and grounded?Use the Daily Temperature Reading to reflect, share, and strengthen personal awareness and relationships.These short practices — often completed in under 10 minutes — are drawn from the same methods that have helped military families, trauma survivors, healthcare professionals, and educators around the world.📱 Evidence-Based. Human-Centered.“We’ve spent decades researching what truly helps people feel better, connect more, and live healthier,” said Rachel Marmor, LMHC and Director of Wellness for PAIRS. “What we’ve learned is that small, consistent moments of emotional honesty and reflection can change lives.”A woman from rural upstate New York says the app not only helped her reconnect with her partner and kids — it helped her finally learn to like herself.Sky M., a mother of two from Cold Brook, was feeling overwhelmed, emotionally stuck, and unsure where to turn when she downloaded Yodi. She was simply looking for guidance on how to fix a strained relationship. What she found was something far more powerful.“Yodi helped strengthen my relationship with myself, first and foremost,” Sky shared. “I used to hate myself — but I actually like myself now. It’s been life-changing, to be honest.”When Sky was struggling with old, stuck emotions, she turned to the “Joyless, Mindless” exercise in the app — and found herself letting go of pain she didn’t even realize she’d been holding.When communication with her partner or kids became difficult, Yodi’s step-by-step tools helped her name emotions, express needs clearly, and respond with care instead of reactivity.“It improved so much more than just my ability to communicate with my partner. I got better at active listening and communication with my kids, too. Honestly, probably with anyone I've interacted with since I found Yodi.”📱Confidential and FreeUnlike many mental health apps, Yodi doesn’t require registration, payment, or personal data. It's available 24/7 — completely free — and designed to feel like a trusted emotional coach in your pocket.“It’s simple but effective — and doesn’t make me feel triggered or ashamed,” Sky said. “That makes a huge difference for someone like me.”📱Helping People Anywhere, AnytimeAccording to Rachel Marmor, LMHC, Director of Wellness at the PAIRS Foundation, Sky’s story is one of many:“We designed Yodi to give people a safe, supportive space to explore and work through their emotions. Sky’s story shows just how impactful that can be — even when someone feels stuck, isolated, or unsure where to begin.”Dr. Alex Eisenberg, a Miami-area family physician, recommends Yodi.“Yodi is a groundbreaking companion in the journey of personal growth and relationship enhancement. Its innovative use of AI, combined with the proven PAIRS program, offers a unique and effective approach to addressing communication challenges and fostering emotional connections. As a family physician, I recommend Yodi to patients as a valuable tool for navigating the complexities of relationships and promoting overall well-being," Dr. Eisenberg said.Yodi is available on Google Play and the App Store , and online at www.MyPAIRSCoach.com 📱About PAIRS FoundationFounded in 1983, the PAIRS Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to strengthening families and communities through practical, evidence-based relationship and emotional education. PAIRS programs have been integrated into settings ranging from the U.S. military and VA hospitals to schools, housing communities, and faith-based organizations nationwide.

