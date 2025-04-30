.med URLs coming soon to the Internet

Premium Top Level Domain (TLD)

Pre-registration starts in May, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medistry LLC, the global internet Registry Operator of the .med Top Level Domain (TLD), is making .med URLs available as early as May of this year. Available to individuals and business, .med is a “premium” TLD serving a market sector consumers often struggle for reliable information online..med URLs deliver value by indicating source authority in an online environment that craves this very need. For doctors, clinicians, hospitals, pharma and more, .med offers a clean slate for establishing online identity to engage users across the world. People will soon see and interact with URLs such as Mercy.med, Healthplan.med, Drugproduct.med, Dentalwork.med, Diabetes.med, AbuDhabi.med and countless other variations. Additional examples can be found here As stated at Medistry.med , the target audience is “healthcare institutions, medical practitioners, providers of medical products or services, drugs and medications, medical supply chain, clinical and hospital care and those engaged in medical research or education. Commercial & non-commercial.”The upcoming availability of .med domains is a natural fit in the rapid and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across various aspects of medical, including diagnosis, treatment, drug discovery, and operational efficiency that can lead to significant improvements in patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.Like .com and .org domains, .med domains are acquired by registration through ICANN accredited registrars. Upon registration, a .med domain is then able to function as a URL on the internet for websites, other uses and for email.Due to demand, May through August 2025 is a pre-registration period to guarantee one or more .med domain name registrations when it opens in September. Please contact your registrar to participate or email support@medistry.med for assistance in contacting one.All ICANN registrars are eligible to become a .med accredited registrar and can visit www.medistry.med for on-boarding information.About Medistry LLCBased in Cleveland, Ohio, Medistry LLC is the ICANN-designated Registry Operator of the .med TLD with technical support services provided by Nominet based in the UK.

