Verdana Unveils V1C Token: A New Era for Traceable, Consumer-Driven Carbon Offsetting

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verdana , a global carbon credit asset manager and digital infrastructure provider, is proud to announce the official launch of its flagship product, the V1C Token a digitally-native, verifiable carbon credit instrument designed to bring the power of net-zero participation into the hands of individuals and SMEs.The launch coincides with the Unleashing the Power of Women reception at POSSIBLE 2025 in Miami, an exclusive closing event celebrating women driving innovation and transformation in business, media, and finance. Hosted on the 85 Princess Yacht, the event is presented by Verdana and produced by Odagan and CYLA.V1C represents a breakthrough in carbon offsetting through the use of VCM carbon credits: for the first time, consumers and businesses can acquire, hold, redeem, and transfer fractionalised, verified carbon credits with full control and visibility.Unlike legacy financial donation-based models, V1C credits are provided at no charge to the consumer or business, are sourced from high-integrity registries and organizations such as GCC, Verra, Gold Standard, and the World Banks Low Carbon City Program and all credits are retired on-chain, ensuring transparency and preventing double-counting.With V1C, were building the missing bridge between carbon markets and everyday financial behavior, said Asad Sultan, CEO of Verdana. Whether youre a consumer who wants to offset purchases, a brand seeking ESG-linked loyalty engagement, or a bank issuing green cards, V1C provides the programmable infrastructure to do so seamlessly and verifiably.Use Cases Include:1. Auto-offsetting card and e-wallet transactions2. ESG-aligned consumer rewards and digital collectibles3. Gifting, donating, or redeeming credits in brand ecosystems or loyalty platforms Retiring of credits verified with leading registries ensuring no greenwashing4. A vertically integrated product for loyalty and reward programsV1C is issued via V1Carbon Ltd, a joint venture between Verdana and fintech innovator 1derful Group. The platform integrates natively with banking infrastructure, card networks, and digital wallets globally.This launch marks a milestone in broadening and deepening access to trusted carbon credits and positioning V1C as a core building block of future-ready climate finance combining transparency, utility, and user ownership.1derful Group is the genuine enabler of disruption and a leading Asian fintech, powering major, established consumer brands to launch & grow financial services products and businesses as well as providing a consumer-centric bridge to the opportunities that blockchain enables.They have been working with Verdana to develop the next generation of carbon financing products and technologies allowing individuals and SMEs to achieve their aspirations to become net-zero.1derful Group Founder, Mr. Luke Bunbury said, We are excited to partner with Verdana through V1Carbon, in developing and delivering the only Credit card product available that offers tokenized, High integrity VCM carbon credits for no additional payment by the card holder as part of an integrated rewards program.Individuals and SMEs can now benefit from their personal and business purchases with carbon offsets issued directly to their wallet attached to our Credit Card and when retired will reduce their carbon footprint without any additional payment to do so.Until now, the consumer has been forced to pay for the privilege of becoming carbon neutral but now with V1Carbon and V1C token they will pay NOTHING.All enquiries to:Asad Sultan+1 (310) 430 5193 (WhatsApp)Luke Bunbury+61 455 622 227Tze Chung (TC) Tan+60 19 396 6892Or please email to: info@v1c.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.