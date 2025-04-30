The numbers are stacking up: Recycling in Michigan is bigger than ever
What could fill the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field, University of Michigan’s Big House, Michigan State University’s Spartan Stadium, and Western Michigan University’s Lawson Ice Arena (home of the national champion Broncos) besides?
It’s not a sporting event. It’s the combined volume of materials Michiganders recycled in fiscal year (FY) 2024. If you’re having trouble imagining that, picture 10 Mackinac Bridges. That’s equivalent to the weight of all those recyclables kept out of Michigan landfills in just one year.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.