HMH set to open a new hotel in Makkah and signs two key agreements at Arabian Travel Market 2025

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitality Management Holdings (HMH), a leading hospitality group in the MENA region, is entering a significant phase of regional expansion with the upcoming opening of the Corp Makkah Al Naseem Hotel and two strategic agreements signed at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025. These developments highlight the company's commitment to elevating hospitality standards while supporting Vision 2030 across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.In Makkah, HMH is preparing to launch the Corp Makkah Al Naseem Hotel, a 460-room property strategically positioned to serve pilgrims visiting the holy city. Scheduled to open after this year's Hajj season, the hotel combines elegant interiors with modern amenities to create a welcoming environment for spiritual reflection and physical rejuvenation. The property features comprehensive guest facilities including a fully equipped fitness centre, diverse dining options offering specialty cuisine, and a tranquil café – all thoughtfully designed to enhance the pilgrim experience.Mr. Haytham Abdelaziz, Chief Operating Officer of HMH, commented: "Corp Makkah Al Naseem Hotel achieves a careful balance between contemporary comfort and spiritual sanctuary. We've designed every element to support guests' wellbeing, from nourishing meals to peaceful surroundings, allowing them to focus completely on their pilgrimage." The hotel's opening forms part of HMH's broader commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's religious tourism infrastructure development, aligning with national initiatives to enhance the experience for millions of annual visitors.During ATM 2025, HMH solidified its regional expansion with two key agreements: a signed management contract for the 460-room Corp Makkah Al Naseem Hotel, strengthening its Eastern Province presence, and a memorandum of understanding for a new Dammam hotel development. These strategic moves demonstrate HMH's balanced approach to serving both business and religious tourism sectors across the GCC."These agreements reflect our strategic expansion approach, perfectly aligned with our mission to serve diverse tourism sectors throughout the region," Abdelaziz added. With over 2600 rooms either operational or in development, HMH is positioned to significantly influence the region's hospitality landscape. The group continues to leverage regional travel trends and government-supported tourism initiatives to drive sustainable growth.As HMH marks 15 years of participation at ATM, these achievements underscore its evolution as a trusted hospitality partner, delivering innovative, guest-centred solutions across MENA's dynamic tourism market.About HMH:Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

