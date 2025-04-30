NCDF Unveils Multi-Sector Programs to Power Nigeria’s Sustainable Future

From affordable housing to venture funding and clean energy partnerships, NCDF is leading a new era of inclusive national development.

ABUJA, NIGERIA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nigerian Capital Development Fund (NCDF) , Nigeria’s leading impact investment and development platform, has rolled out a suite of groundbreaking programs aimed at transforming the nation's socio-economic landscape. With strategic initiatives across housing, entrepreneurship, clean energy, infrastructure, diaspora investment, and sustainable finance, NCDF is actively reshaping the future of Nigeria — one initiative at a time.Operating under the vision of inclusive growth through innovation and impact, NCDF is committed to empowering individuals, communities, and institutions through projects that generate measurable social and economic returns.Empowering Entrepreneurs: The Fortune Entrepreneur Accelerator & Summit In partnership with the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, NBTI, and the London School of Social Enterprise and Sustainable Economics (LSSE), NCDF recently launched the Fortune Entrepreneur Accelerator & Summit. This initiative will identify and invest in 1,000 high-potential startups across strategic sectors. Selected participants will access up to ₦500 million in venture capital and pitch live at a national summit in Benin City, scheduled for September 2025.📌 Apply or learn more: https://ncdfgroup.com/fortune-entrepreneur-summit/ Restoring Trust in Real Estate: Diaspora Affordable Housing Program For Nigerians living abroad, NCDF is offering secure, affordable, and government-backed housing solutions through its Diaspora Affordable Housing Program. With verified land, certified developers, and direct off-plan subscription, Nigerians in the diaspora can now invest in homes without the risks of fraud or mismanagement.📌 Explore the opportunity: https://ncdfgroup.com/housing/ Making Wealth Purposeful: Join the NCDF Impact ClubThe NCDF Impact Club is a new platform for socially conscious investors to fund projects with long-term returns and meaningful outcomes. Members access exclusive investment opportunities in renewable energy, healthcare, real estate, education, and more — while helping to build a better Nigeria.📌 Become a member: https://ncdfgroup.com/impact-club/ Partnering to Build Nigeria: Call for ContractorsTo meet the country’s infrastructure and sustainability demands, NCDF has launched a nationwide call for certified contractors. Solar installers, civil engineers, and builders are invited to join the NCDF contractor network to help deliver affordable housing, clean energy projects, and sustainable communities.📌 Register as a contractor: https://ncdfgroup.com/contractor/ Calling Collaborators: Partner With NCDFNCDF invites private institutions, government agencies, NGOs, venture capitalists, and global development partners to join hands in scaling impact across Nigeria. Through public-private partnerships and catalytic funding, NCDF aims to unlock the full potential of Africa’s largest economy.📌 Explore partnership opportunities: https://ncdfgroup.com/partner-with-us/ About NCDFFounded to catalyze inclusive economic development, NCDF is Nigeria’s foremost impact investment platform. With operations spanning venture capital, sustainable housing, diaspora development, fintech, healthcare, energy, and SME funding, the organization aligns with the Federal Government’s goals for wealth creation, industrial innovation, and sustainable development.Backed by experienced leadership and institutional governance, NCDF continues to design solutions that are not only financially viable but socially transformative.

