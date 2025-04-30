Timor-Leste Attends ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting and Reiterates Readiness to Contribute to the Three Pillars of the Organisation

Wed. 30 of April of 2025, 15:59h

A government delegation, led by Milena Rangel, Vice-Minister for ASEAN Affairs and Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) Leader for Timor-Leste, participated in the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting and related sessions held from 28 to 29 April 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The delegation also took part in the Meeting of the Executive Committee of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone Commission (SEANWFZ EXCOM) and the 18th Meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Timor-Leste’s Application for ASEAN Membership (ACCWG-TL).

On 29 April 2025, during the 18th ACCWG-TL meeting, also attended by Augusto Júnior Trindade, Vice Minister of Commerce and Industry, represented as the Indicative Leads for the Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) and Céu Brites, Vice Minister of Social Solidarity and Inclusion, representead as the Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA). Both joined Ms. Milena Rangel, Vice-Minister for ASEAN Affairs and SOM Leader for Timor-Leste, in this important meeting for a collective participation highlighted Timor-Leste’s commitment across all three ASEAN pillars and underscored the importance of the ACCWG-TL process in supporting the country’s journey toward full ASEAN membership.

During the meeting, the ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN’s, SEOM, and SOCA representatives briefed the SOM Leaders on the latest developments in Timor-Leste’s roadmap towards full membership.

Ahead of the meetings, Vice-Minister Rangel stated: “Timor-Leste’s participation in these important ASEAN meetings reflects our unwavering commitment to becoming a full member of the ASEAN family. Each step we take together with ASEAN partners strengthens our shared vision for peace, prosperity, and regional integration.”

She added: “The 18th ACCWG-TL meeting is an opportunity to reaffirm the progress achieved since our initial application in 2011 and to demonstrate Timor-Leste’s

readiness to contribute meaningfully to the ASEAN community across all three pillars – political-security, economic, and socio-cultural.

We are grateful for the support and friendship of ASEAN Member States throughout this historic journey.”