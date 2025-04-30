2025 ThreeBestRated® Award-Winner Chiropractor Dr. Brendan Hoey’s Brain-Based Approach Sets A New Standard
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to Reels and TikTok videos, chiropractic care has recently gained significant attention. Contrary to popular belief, chiropractic care is not all about satisfying cracking sounds and dramatic adjustments—it is a holistic approach that supports the body’s natural ability to heal while promoting spinal health and alleviating pain.
The good part about chiropractic care is that it complements other treatments like physiotherapy and massage therapy, because “its major focus is on restoring normal spinal and joint movements, which floods the brain with information about what’s going on in the body,” said Chiropractor Dr. Brendan Hoey from Summerland Health.
“This allows the brain to provide better information to the body and allow it to function more precisely.” When combined with other treatments such as physio or massage therapy, which deal with issues like trigger points, weaknesses, and muscle imbalances, patients tend to experience the best outcomes from care.
When Is The Right Time?
“As soon as possible,” said Dr. Brendan. “Any chronic issues, in that they have been present for over 3 months, will result in a process called neuroplasticity. It is where the brain is constantly rewiring itself to adapt to life and stress and can be a positive adaptation, or a negative maladaptation.”
And the Result? Chronic pain leads the brain down the negative maladaptive pathway and can reinforce the pain signals, making the individual potentially more sensitive to pain. An early intervention can make a significant difference. “If you get in sooner, it is easier to correct faulty compensation patterns and prevent neuroplastic maladaptations.”
One Simple Tip For Spine Health
One golden rule to keep the spine healthy is to keep it moving. Sitting or standing in a slouched position all day long can often lead to a forward head posture that places significant stress on the spine and its supporting ligaments. Over time, it can result in discomfort and misalignment.
Dr. Brendan advises including simple stretches and consciously sitting upright, even on and off, which can make a big difference. This improves posture, encourages the brain to stay engaged with the body’s movements, and prevents dysfunctional joint movement. At Summerland Health, Dr. Brenden's team aim to restore normal body movement and improve the above-mentioned brain-body connection. They provide a comprehensive approach to mobility and balance for their patients.
Brain-Based Approach On The Horizon!
The chiropractic industry evidences the emergence of the Neuroplasticity Model—a concept based on the brain's ability to rewire and adapt over time, especially when it comes to chronic pain. As per this concept, chronic pain may not just be due to injury or physical problems, but it may be the brain's ability to adapt to the prevailing pain. This model approaches the central role played by the brain in how pain is perceived and processed. When the pain is therefore approached using this brain model, patients can expect better outcomes in the longer term.
Dr. Brenden is super excited about this model, as his approach is based on rewiring the brain and helping it undo the maladaptive processes.
Details of Dr. Brendan Hoey
Dr. Brendan Hoey is one of the chiropractors at Summerland Health. Together with his team, his goal is to eliminate the interference and promote the body’s ability to heal and thrive. He has completed various courses and training programs, through which he gained extensive exposure to different approaches that he uses to help his patients get their lives back on track. “I don’t try to reinvent the wheel. I am just doing what works. And, that's why we get great results with our patients.”
At Summerland Health, Dr. Brendan’s renowned team offers chiropractic treatments to people from all walks of life. They have interests in pregnancy & pediatric treatment, sports chiropractic, headache & lower back pain relief, and neurological testing.
Dr. Brendan’s heartfelt dedication to helping his community with high-quality chiropractic services has earned him the prestigious ThreeBestRated® award for 2025. He expressed, “Obviously, it is great to be recognized for the work that you do. So, we are really happy that our efforts are paying off and being acknowledged.” To get in touch with Dr. Brendan and his team, visit Summerland Health's Website.
Dr Brendan Hoey
Dr Brendan Hoey
