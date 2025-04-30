Dubai becomes first Certified Autism Destination™ in the eastern hemisphere

Dubai Achieves Landmark Recognition as a Certified Autism Destination™, Elevating Accessibility for Visitors of Determination

Dubai’s designation as a Certified Autism Destination™ is a landmark moment in our accessibility thanks to the steadfast efforts and support of all our partners, including IBCCES.” — His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of DCTCM

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai officially becomes a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for visitors of determination, including autistic travelers and their families. This designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), marks an important first milestone in the city’s ongoing efforts to enhance its tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors to provide exceptional experiences for all guests.

Dubai’s recognition as a Certified Autism Destination™ has been achieved through a strategic collaboration with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and IBCCES. This milestone ensures that an increasing number of hotels, attractions, and transportation services across the city are equipped with autism-certified staff, sensory-friendly accommodations, and tailored visitor resources. While this marks a significant achievement, it is just the beginning of Dubai’s continuous efforts to set a new global benchmark for accessibility in tourism.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai’s designation as a Certified Autism Destination is a landmark moment in our accessibility journey, demonstrating a collective commitment to not only consistently developing infrastructure, but also enhancing skills and services across the city. Under the guidance of our visionary leadership, we are dedicated to further elevating the experience in Dubai for all residents and visitors, with accessibility as a core priority, and this recognition has been made possible thanks to the steadfast efforts and support of all our partners, including IBCCES, the aviation ecosystem, hotels, and attractions. This also marks another important step towards achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, and aligns with the priorities of the UAE Year of Community. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we remain focused on making Dubai the best city to visit, live, and work in - for everyone.”

Dubai joins a select group of global destinations that have earned this prestigious certification, ensuring that travelers can enjoy a seamless experience with:

Certified Autism Centers™️ (CACs) across hotels, attractions, public beaches, and transportation hubs

Comprehensive staff training to better serve autistic guests and those with sensory sensitivities

Sensory guides, communication tools, and pre-arrival planning resources to improve the visitor experience

“Dubai is raising the bar for accessible tourism, and IBCCES is honored to support this initiative. This achievement represents a significant step in ensuring that all visitors, including those with autism and sensory needs, can explore and experience everything Dubai has to offer with confidence and ease,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman and CEO.

The IBCCES Certified Autism Destination™ designation is part of a global movement to enhance accessibility in travel. As Dubai continues to expand its network of Certified Autism Centers™, the city invites travelers of determination and their families to experience its world-renowned attractions with assurance, peace of mind, and comfort.

Importantly, this is just the beginning. The city will continue to work alongside IBCCES to certify additional locations, ensuring that even more attractions, services, and accommodations will be fully accessible for all visitors moving forward.

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as other resources and long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive residents and visitors and their families.

To further support inclusivity efforts, all certified locations in Dubai will be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides travelers with real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met the CAC requirements.

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai, the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators. Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall. DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai

Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Business Events. About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



