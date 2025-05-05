Double Tap, Mind Vault Solutions, Aflalo Communications and Top Tech Tidbits Forge Global Access Information Partnership

Double Tap, Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd., Aflalo Communications, Inc. and Top Tech Tidbits Forge Global Access Information Partnership

Aaron Di Blasi, President & Sr. PMP for Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd., and Publisher for Top Tech Tidbits, announces a new global access information partnership.

For two decades Mind Vault has built accessible marketing engines; today we connect those engines to the most trusted voices in access technology.” — Aaron Di Blasi, PMP

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. has announced a groundbreaking new partnership with Double Tap, Top Tech Tidbits, Access Information News, and Aflalo Communications, Inc. that will unite some of the most trusted voices in access technology media into the first fully integrated, cross-platform news authority built specifically for the blind and low-vision community.

This bold new collaboration officially launched on April 15, 2025, when Double Tap retained Mind Vault for a 12-month, comprehensive digital marketing partnership. The initiative aims to synchronize the editorial strength, technical reach, and community engagement of all involved entities under a single, cohesive ecosystem — one that flows seamlessly from studio camera to inbox to screen reader, and back again.

Executive Quotes:

Aaron Di Blasi, Founder & President, Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. and Publisher for Top Tech Tidbits, Access Information News, AI-Weekly, and Title II Today.

“For two decades Mind Vault has built accessible marketing engines; today we connect those engines to the most trusted voices in access technology. By aligning daily video, weekly newsletters and best-in-class data practices, we’re turning scattered signals into one clear, verifiable source of truth for our community.”

Steven Scott, Co-Host, Double Tap

“We are extremely excited to be working with Mind Vault given their extensive experience and track record in the assistive technology space. It’s not often that you have an opportunity to align yourself with partners that share such a unique goal and vision.”

Marc Aflalo, President, Aflalo Communications & Executive Producer, Double Tap

“This marriage of broadcast engineering, newsletter curation and Mind Vault’s growth science is a first for the sector. We’re coupling studio-grade production with data-driven distribution so sponsors and viewers alike can audit our impact in real time.”

The Partnership: What It Means

This partnership fuses three powerhouse brands:

• Double Tap – A five-day-a-week broadcast and video show led by Steven Scott, Shaun Preece, and Marc Aflalo, covering cutting-edge assistive tech and product demos. Their YouTube channel has surpassed 1 million views/downloads and continues to grow rapidly.

• Top Tech Tidbits & Access Information News (AIN) – Together reaching over 80,000 subscribers weekly, delivering the latest access tech news every Thursday (Tidbits) and policy/product briefings every Monday (AIN). Their hallmark? Radical transparency — every subscriber count, open rate, and sponsor stat is published publicly.

• Mind Vault Solutions, Ltd. & Aflalo Communications, Inc. – With over two decades of award-winning digital strategy, Mind Vault specializes in turning visionary disability projects into measurable momentum, while Aflalo Communications brings technical infrastructure and broadcast expertise to the table.

Core Goals of the Partnership

1. Global Reach Amplification

Combine Double Tap’s podcast and YouTube scale with Tidbits’ and AIN’s subscriber base to penetrate every language, platform, and time zone possible.

2. Content Format Innovation

Launch interactive newsletters like the new monthly Double Tap Digest, embed live video streams directly into emails, and produce "deep-dive" video follow-ups to editorial pieces.

3. Radical Transparency

Continue publishing real-time analytics (screenshots, charts, sponsorship metrics), label all sponsored content clearly, and rewrite privacy disclosures in plain English and braille-friendly formats.

The Genesis: A Strategic Evolution

The idea was born in March 2025, when Di Blasi reached out to Scott after seeing Double Tap’s well-organized CSUN video coverage. A few Zoom calls later with Aflalo and the rest of the team revealed not a cross-promotion, but a shared vision. Two weeks of strategy later, a full-blown growth plan emerged.

The result? A high-impact content loop where Double Tap's daily demos feed into Top Tech Tidbits’ Thursday curation, which then inspires AIN’s Monday analysis, offering community members a rich, continuous stream of vetted, bias-labeled content across print, video, and audio.

The Mutual Value: Sponsorship and Synergy

In a unique show of reciprocal investment, Double Tap will become a Top Tech Tidbits sponsor on May 15, 2025, directly underwriting its free global distribution. In return, Tidbits will spotlight relevant Double Tap videos weekly, effectively uniting their audiences in a shared media loop that respects both editorial independence and accessibility-first values.

Why This Matters

For too long, the access technology landscape has been fragmented. Users needed multiple tabs, apps, and doom-scrolls to keep up. This partnership eliminates that chaos:

• One trusted hub for access tech news

• All formats covered — newsletter, podcast, and video

• Ethical standards maintained — clear funding, no hidden paywalls, no stealth ads

• Subscriber feedback loop enabled — your comments in one channel might spark content in another the next day

And perhaps most importantly: blind creators, users, and sponsors now share the same orbit, meaning more visibility, more impact, and more opportunities for innovation.

