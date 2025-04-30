2025 Top 10 Hidden Gem Awards announced by 'Pat Pattison’s Best of California' TV show: May is California Tourism Month

Pio Pico, photo courtesy of Pat Pattison. Knotts Boysenberry Festival, photo courtesy of Pat Pattison. Liza and Pat Knotts, photo courtesy of Pat Pattison. Rock & Brews, photo courtesy of Pat Pattison.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for May, officially California Tourism Month, Pat Pattison, the host of “Pat Pattison’s Best of California” has released his list of the top ten “Hidden Gems” for Summer Travel. This is an annual review of the places Pattison has been to and featured on his national TV show and social media platform, “Pat Pattison’s Best of California.” The show is locally seen in Los Angeles on MeTV Sundays at 7:30am, and nationally on RVTV.tv and Funroads.tv and many streaming outlets.

Pat and his crew , including his on-air actress daughter Liza Pattison, have determined these to be “the Best of The Best” but also “Hidden Gems” that deserve to have a spotlight shined on them and are not known to the general traveler. One criteria Pat uses is fun for families with a special eye for destinations that are senior-friendly.

Here is the list of this year’s “Top 10 Hidden Gems”:

Museum for Families-Haggin Museum, Stockton, CA

The Haggin Museum in Stockton is a captivating blend of art and history, making it a must-visit for families. Visitors can delve into Stockton's past and admire an incredible collection by illustrator J.C. Leyendecker. The museum also features fascinating agricultural history exhibits, such as an early Caterpillar tractor. A perfect mix of education and inspiration!

Address: 1201 N Pershing Ave, Stockton, CA 95203

Phone: (209) 940-6300

Website: Haggin Museum

https://hagginmuseum.org/

BestofCA segment: Haggin Museum

https://youtu.be/G6-oE3_yAKk?si=K8kKBZPR8rAiENIc

Best Spa and Resort-Yaamava Resort and Casino, Highland, CA

California’s second most-visited destination after Disneyland, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland offers a luxurious escape. Whether guests indulge in a rejuvenating spa day, catch world-class entertainment, or try their luck at the casino, this resort is a one-stop destination for relaxation and excitement.

Address: 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, CA 92346

Phone: (909) 864-5050

Website: Yaamava’ Resort

https://www.yaamava.com/

BestofCA Segment : Yaamava’ Resort

https://youtu.be/YWNW3gVRkhE?si=-6fnHTW9ysICffgY

Best Hidden Gem City-Redding, CA

Redding, California’s sunniest city, is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise! From jet skiing on Lake Shasta to exploring ancient caverns and even touring the massive Shasta Dam, Redding offers adventure for all. Visitors don't want to miss Turtle Bay Exploration Park or take a leisurely stroll across the iconic Sundial Bridge.

Website: Visit Redding

https://visitredding.com/

BestofCA segment: Things to do in Redding, CA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfoOxFBEDFY

Best Hidden Gem State Park-Pio Pico State Historic Park

Immerse in California’s rich history at Pío Pico State Historic Park, the former home of the last governor of Mexican California. This hidden gem tells the story of one of California's most controversial eras and serves currently as a peaceful retreat.

Address: 6003 Pioneer Blvd, Whittier, CA 90606

Phone: (562) 695-1217

Website: Pío Pico State Historic Park

https://www.parks.ca.gov/

BestofCA Segment: Pío Pico State Historic Park

https://youtu.be/Xwfq9g1gcmc?si=PDe0sxAZ4wdlucTp

Live Events/Festivals - Coronado Island Film Festival

For 3–4 days, film enthusiasts converge on the beautiful Coronado Island to celebrate cinema at the Coronado Island Film Festival. The event is packed with screenings, panels, and, of course, fantastic food and wine! Great environment to enjoy some amazing films!

Address: Venues all over Coronado Island

Website: Coronado Island Film Festival

https://coronadofilmfest.com/

BestofCA Segment: https://youtu.be/CcbSNw53Fj8?si=FyvVBuYbqkVXS5hT

Senior-Friendly Travel Hack-Sequoia Shuttle, Visalia, CA

The Sequoia Shuttle is a convenient and affordable way to explore the breathtaking Sequoia National Park, especially for seniors. With round-trip transportation from Visalia and unlimited shuttle service within the park, it’s a stress-free way to enjoy nature’s wonders.

Address: 425 E Oak Ave, Visalia, CA 93291

Website: Sequoia Shuttle

https://www.sequoiashuttle.com/

BestofCA segment: Sequoia Shuttle and Visalia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNDuzlM60Ig

Food Experience-Boysenberry Festival, Knott’s Berry Farm Buena Park, CA

The annual Boysenberry Festival in the Spring and Knott’s Berry Farm is not to be missed!

Pat Pattison’s Best of California has tried dozens of Boysenberry-themed foods and desserts. Boysenberry/Lemon Tart, Pulled Pork Sandwich on Boysenberry Corn Bread and Boysenberry Cole Slaw, on and on and on. Great value with a tasting ticket and easy place for families to hang out.

Address: Kott’s Berry Farm-8039 Beach Bl. Buena Park, CA 90620

Website: Knott's Berry Farm

https://www.knotts.com/

BestofCA segment: Knott's Boysenberry Festival

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_9hm1KQsjo

Best Food & Drink Restaurant: Rock & Brews -various locations

Seldom is this award given to a chain, but this season Pat Pattison’s Best of California visited two locations of Rock & Brews and fell in love! The chain, founded by Gene Simmons, Paul Stanly of Kiss and Restaurateur Michael Zislis, now has seventeen locations, yet another CA export! They visited the locations in Buena Park and the Rolling Hills Casino in Corning.

Website: Rock & Brews homepage

https://www.rockandbrews.com/

BestofCA segment: Rock & Brews:

https://youtu.be/2jskYJcGtk0?si=1qAGq5EzcPIv56M-

History Book & Historic Spot – “Made in California” by George Geary and Bob’s Big Boy Beatles Booth!

Author/Chef George Geary has written about the origins of many fast-food chains in California! Pat Pattison’s Best of California loved “Made in California Vol. 1 and 2.” They also agree with George that Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank is a true historic treasure from that era. To add to its magic it also has a designated Beatle Booth where the Fab Four ate when in town in the early 60’s to perform.

Website Author George Geary and Made in CA book

https://www.georgegeary.com/

Website: Bob's Big Boy Burbank

https://bobs.net/

BestofCA segment: Geary Bob's Big Boy Beatle Booth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmDTpH4Yhs0

Best Made in CA Product:

Paskenta Brewery & Distillery - Rolling Hills Casino & Resort, Corning, CA.

Tucked inside Rolling Hills Casino, Paskenta Brewery & Distillery, named for the Paskenta Nomlaki Tribe, owners of the Rolling Hills Casino & Resort. This is a true hidden gem, crafting bold, locally inspired beers. Signature offerings, such as the Peskenta Pale Ale with its crisp citrus notes and the Deep Roots Amber, a smooth, malt-forward brew, showcase the best of California's ingredients. With a dedication to quality and community, Peskenta Brewery is redefining local craft beer.

Address: 2655 Everett Freeman Way Corning, CA 96021

Website: Rolling Hills Casino Resort

https://rollinghillscasino.com/

BestofCA segment: Paskenta Brewery & Distillery:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4ZhIdvTD_U

About “Pat Pattison’s Best of California”

“Pat Pattison’s Best of California” evolved from Pattison’s YouTube and Facebook video travel segments. The show highlights California’s natural wonders, unique history, and fascinating people from all over the state. It most recently won the prestigious Image Award from the Native Daughters of the American West for its work in history education on TV.

A veteran on-air host and actor, Pattison has been the host of the business show “Remade in California” for Spectrum Cable. He has a book, Creative YOU Turn, based on his second-act journey. He is also a regular contributor to PBS’s NextAvenue.org and Forbes.com. Pattison has always worked in the entertainment industry where he was V.P. Creative Services at Walt Disney Studios as well as positions at KTTV-TV, WTTG-TV, WCVB-TV, Disneyland, and the head of marketing for the Merv Griffin Show over his long career.

The show also airs nationally on RVTV.tv, FunRoads.TV, MeTV in Los Angeles, and many CW affiliates. The show is available to stream on Tubi, Roku, BIZ-TV, and First-TV.

Facebook: @bestofCA

YouTube: “Pat Pattison’s Best of California”

Instagram: _bestofcalifornia

Website: www.bestofcal.tv

For more information:

Pat Pattison: 626-429-3296

CESD Talent Agent: Karen Cabada 310-981-6423

News agent David Brunner DBA: 484-695-5187

To schedule news appearances, public speaking, or book interviews:

www.patpattison.net

Jon Book: 619-778-0849

