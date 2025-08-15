Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast Named Finalist in Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice

The Writers of the Future Podcast is a finalist in three categories of the Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice — Arts, Education, Storyteller/Drama

Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast, a Finalist in three Podcast Awards categories, offers tips for aspiring sci-fi/fantasy creators.

Making the slate is an outstanding achievement.”
— Todd Cochrane, CEO of Podcast Connect
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast, launched in 2019, has been named a Finalist in three categories — Arts, Education, and Storyteller/Drama — by the Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice, organizers announced this week. With 340 episodes and over 65 million downloads across 110 countries, the podcast is among 1,200 shows competing in 30 categories, with 5 million listeners placing over 20.2 million votes.

The podcast provides aspiring writers and artists with practical skills, business insights, and storytelling techniques through interviews with Contest judges, winners, and industry professionals. It draws inspiration from the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests, founded in 1983 by L. Ron Hubbard to support emerging talent in science fiction and fantasy. Each episode features guests sharing their journeys to success, offering relatable and inspiring stories for novices.

Todd Cochrane, CEO of Podcast Connect, the awards’ organizer, stated in his announcement, “Making the slate is an outstanding achievement.” Final judging by 20,000 select listeners and 500 industry professionals is underway, with winners to be announced on International Podcast Day, Sept. 30.

For over four decades, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have nurtured nearly 1,000 winners from over 175 countries, fulfilling Hubbard’s mission to give new talent “a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Podcast guests include industry leaders like Kevin J. Anderson (“Clockwork Destiny”), Edward Ashton (“Mickey 7”), Orson Scott Card (“Ender’s Game”), Echo Chernik (Art Nouveau artist), Tom Doherty (Tor publisher), Bob Eggleton (11-time Chesley Award winner), Larry Elmore (“Dragonlance” artist), Brian Herbert (“Dreamer of Dune”), David Howard (“Galaxy Quest”), Hugh Howey (“Silo”), Jonathan Maberry (“The Joe Ledger Series”), Craig Martelle (“Battleship Leviathan”), Larry Niven (“Ringworld”), Nnedi Okorafor (“Binti”), Tim Powers (“On Stranger Tides”), Rob Prior (“Spawn” and “Heavy Metal” artist), A.G. Riddle (“Antarctica Station”), Robert J. Sawyer (“The Downloaded”), Dean Wesley Smith (“Seeders Universe”), Elizabeth Wein (“Code Name Verity”), Toni Weisskopf (Baen Books publisher), and Tom Wood (fantasy artist).

The podcast is available at www.writersofthefuture.com/podcast and on all major platforms. For more information on the Contests, including history, judges, and entry details, visit www.writersofthefuture.com, which also provides access to the Forum, blog, and online workshop.

Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 3234663310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast Named Finalist in Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Emily Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 3234663310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast Named Finalist in Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice
The Writers of the Future Online Writing Workshop Celebrates Five Years with New Videos From Best-Selling Authors
Heinlein and Hubbard Legacy Continues with Book Donations to Military
View All Stories From This Author