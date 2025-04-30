25th Annual ACC Capital Governor’s Cup Celebrates Southern Student Entrepreneurs, Awards Over $140,000 in Prizes

ACC Capital is a private, nonprofit lending corporation empowering entrepreneurs nationally. Ouachita Baptist University's Retra student team wins first place in the Small Business Division at the 25th annual ACC Capital Governor's Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Undergraduate and graduate students from colleges and universities across the Southern United States gathered in mid-April for the 25th annual ACC Capital Governor’s Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition , one of the region’s premier collegiate entrepreneurship competitions. Powered by title sponsor Dhu Thompson and supporting sponsor the Walton Family Foundation, the Governor’s Cup challenges students to solve real-world problems through entrepreneurial business plan development and present their ventures to a panel of industry expert judges, competing for top honors across three divisions and a share of more than $140,000 in cash prizes.This year’s first-place winners are:Small Business Division: Retra, Ouachita Baptist University (Arkadelphia, AR)High Growth/Technology Division – Undergraduate: TheraLink, Harding University (Searcy, AR)High Growth/Technology Division – Graduate: Image Devices, Inc., University of Texas at Austin (Austin, TX)Participation in the 2025 competition surged, with applications increasing by 170% compared to 2023. The final round included student teams from four states, reflecting the growing regional impact and expansion of ACC Capital’s entrepreneurship initiatives.More than 600 attendees gathered for the awards luncheon, which featured a fireside chat with John and Miles Stephens, the new co-CEOs of Stephens, moderated by ACC Capital CEO Sam Walls III. Their conversation highlighted the generational impact of entrepreneurship and discussed how capitalism continues to shape the economy and drive innovation across communities.“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ACC Capital Governor’s Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition, we are proud to recognize its continued growth and impact,” said Walls. “The expansion of the competition to neighboring states reflects ACC Capital’s broader strategy to extend our products and services beyond Arkansas to support entrepreneurs across the nation. We congratulate all participating teams and are excited to support the next generation of innovators. As we look ahead, we are committed to building on this momentum and shaping the future of entrepreneurship for the next 25 years and beyond.”Since its founding in 2001, the Governor’s Cup has impacted more than 3,250 students, awarded over $2.9 million in cash prizes, and helped catalyze business ventures, product commercialization, and entrepreneurial leadership throughout Arkansas and the broader region. As part of ACC Capital’s larger EDGE Initiative (Education to Develop and Grow Entrepreneurs), the Governor’s Cup remains a cornerstone program dedicated to empowering students through education, competition, mentorship, and real-world experience — preparing the next generation of innovators and business leaders for lasting success.For more information about the Arkansas Governor’s Cup, visit https://acccapital.com/ About ACC CapitalACC Capital is a private, nonprofit lending corporation empowering entrepreneurs nationally. The organization offers flexible capital solutions to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs, small businesses, and economic and community development projects. Since 1957, ACC Capital has partnered with commercial banks, government agencies, and others at local, state, regional, and national levels to deploy over $2.34 billion in capital financing. Learn more about us on our website at https://acccapital.com/ and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @ACCcapitalcorp. You can also connect with us on LinkedIn. Se Habla Espanol.

