Michelin Awarded Chef Expands Private Yacht Dining Experiences to Annapolis for 2025

Celebrating special occasions aboard Sea Table Annapolis

A Luxe Private Dining Experience by Michelin Awarded Chef, Now Aboard a Stunning 2023 Prestige Motor Yacht

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After three successful seasons transforming Washington, D.C.’s waterways into a stage for elevated private dining, Sea Table is thrilled to announce its expansion to Annapolis, launching Spring 2025. Known for blending elegant seafaring cuisine with sommelier curated wine pairings on luxury of a modern yachts. Sea Table will now offer its unique dining experience in one of Maryland’s most picturesque destinations.Sea Table’s expansion features the addition of a stunning 2023 PRESTIGE 520 yacht, joining the fleet of private dining experiences. Designed with cutting-edge luxury and elegance, this sophisticated vessel offers the perfect setting for intimate celebrations, milestone moments, and unforgettable evenings on the water.Sea Table continues to deliver its signature experience, guided by a Michelin-awarded chef and certified sommelier. Anchored by the freshest locally sourced ingredients and a commitment to unparalleled service, Sea Table invites guests to indulge in a culinary journey that celebrates both taste and place. “Annapolis is the perfect next chapter for Sea Table,” says Chef Troy Knapp, Founder of Sea Table. “The area’s rich maritime heritage and scenic beauty provide a breathtaking backdrop for our luxury dining concept, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce our guests to our new PRESTIGE yacht.”Whether for anniversaries, proposals, corporate events, or an extraordinary evening with friends or family, Sea Table promises an intimate and unforgettable experience on the local waterways for up to six guests. With the addition of Annapolis, the company grows its reputation as one of the most distinctive special occasion venues in the region.About the the Prestige 520F - New addition to the fleet for 2025A masterpiece of elegance and innovation designed for those who demand the extraordinary. Perfect for dining cruises, this yacht seamlessly blends contemporary style with functionality, ensuring every moment onboard is unforgettable. From the sleek, aerodynamic exterior to the thoughtfully curated interior spaces, the 520 F exemplifies sophistication. Its expansive flybridge and panoramic views offer the perfect setting for alfresco dining under the stars or daytime gatherings with unmatched vistas. Below deck, the spacious salon boasts an open-plan design with luxurious finishes, providing a refined ambiance for an intimate dining soirée.About Sea TableSea Table is a premier private dining experience created by Michelin award-winning ChefTroy Knapp. Originally launched in Washington, D.C., Sea Table combines fine dining, expertlycurated wine pairings, and intimate elegance for unforgettable moments on the water. With itsunparalleled commitment to culinary innovation, excellence, and attention to detail, Sea Tablesets the standard for Chef led private luxury cruising experiences in the DMV area. Whetherexploring the city from a new perspective or simply basking in the beauty of a culinaryadventure, guests are invited to embark on a journey of discovery and indulgence aboard the SeaTable fleet of luxury yachts. All vessels in our fleet are examined by the US coast guardannually and hold commercial licensing.Instagram: @SeaTabledcFor Press Inquiries:Kasia K Broniszinfo@SeaTableDC.comPhotos of Sea Table AnnapolisPhotos of Sea Table DC

