More campsites, new facilities opening at China Beach

CANADA, April 29 - People visiting Juan de Fuca Park can soon enjoy more campsites, and new accessible washrooms and showers at China Beach Campground.

“For so many people, camping is a way to connect with family and friends, and spend time together in nature,” said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. “That’s why we’re building more capacity with new, accessible campsites on Vancouver Island as more people choose to vacation within Canada and support our economy.”

Thirteen new campsites have been added to the popular campground, bringing the total number of campsites to 125. Eight of the new campsites are drive-in tent sites; the remaining five sites are walk-in. Two accessible-shower and flush-toilet buildings are also part of the project, which incorporates universal design standards where possible.

BC Parks has carried out the expansion project for China Beach campground in collaboration with the Pacheedaht First Nation, on whose territory Juan de Fuca Park is located.

The campground is scheduled to open May 15. Reservations for the new sites open May 1 for arrivals between May 15 and Sept. 1, 2025. After that, reservations will be available on a four-month rolling window.

In addition to the 13 new sites, 33 campsites (22 drive-in and 11-walk in) were added to the campground in spring 2024 as part of the $2.3-million expansion. Upgrades will also be made in fall 2025 to the nearby day-use parking area at China Beach to better accommodate the increasing number of visitors. The new parking area will have approximately 45 new stalls, a dedicated space for RVs and a turnaround area for large vehicles. A service centre with a pit toilet, bike racks and an information shelter is also part of the project.

“I’m pleased that BC Parks is delivering opportunities for more people to enjoy the natural environment at our doorstep by providing additional campsites and parking expansions at China Beach campground and day-use area,” said Dana Lajeunesse, MLA for Juan de Fuca-Malahat. “I was fortunate to have spent my childhood here and I have many fond memories of all the spectacular beaches in the area. BC Parks are more popular than ever, and I’m happy to see more opportunities for families and friends to enjoy more of what B.C. has to offer.”

The China Beach Campground and day-use parking-lot expansion is part of a five-year, $21.5-million investment to increase and improve opportunities for outdoor recreation throughout British Columbia. Upgrades include new campsites and trails, improvements to existing facilities and accessibility improvements.

Quick Facts:

Juan de Fuca Park encompasses 1,528 hectares on Vancouver Island’s rugged southwest coast.

The park includes campgrounds, day-use areas, beaches, and the popular 47-kilometre Juan de Fuca Marine Trail, which will remain closed for the summer while undergoing repairs.

A phased reopening is expected for sections of the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail and backcountry campsites as repairs are completed.

Since 2017, more than 2,000 campsites have been added to BC Parks and recreation sites.

Of the 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, approximately half are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Learn More:

To reserve the new campsites, visit https://camping.bcparks.ca or call 1 800 689-9025

For more information about Juan de Fuca Park, visit https://bcparks.ca/juan-de-fuca-park/

For information about BC Parks, visit: https://bcparks.ca/