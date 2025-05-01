New funding supports fight against invasive plants

CANADA, May 1 - May is Invasive Species Action Month and 33 organizations throughout B.C. will be able to continue their work fighting invasive plants, due in part to a funding boost from the Province.

“B.C. has some of the most amazing ecosystems in the world, with many that are unique, fragile and in danger from invasive plants,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests. “No one person, group, agency or government can effectively control invasive plant species alone, and collaboration is critical to everyone’s success. The work these groups do is crucial in our fight together to ensure B.C.’s unique environments remain healthy and vibrant.”

Invasive plants can disrupt ecosystems, reduce biodiversity, increase soil erosion, alter soil chemistry and adversely affect agriculture production and water quality, causing substantial economic and environmental damage. They may also pose a health risk to people and animals.

Nearly $3 million will go toward groups, such as regional invasive species committees, local governments, environmental groups, researchers and the Invasive Species Council of British Columbia, to continue collaboration and support of invasive plant programs and management actions.

“In Canada and B.C., invasive plants are spreading and taking over critical lands, especially sensitive ecosystems such as grasslands and riparian areas,” said Gail Wallin, executive director, Invasive Species Council of British Columbia. “They are estimated to cost us over $2 billion in losses annually. As many invasive species are intentionally introduced through activities, such as gardening or moved by tires, it is critical to stop the spread of invasive plants through increased awareness and adopting responsible practices, including PlantWise and Play Clean Go.”

The work of these groups supports B.C.’s Invasive Plant Program in identifying and reporting where invasive plant species have been found, encouraging landowners and managers to control invasive plants and managing high-risk infestations to limit further spread throughout the province.

Some of the targeted invasive plant species in B.C. are: Japanese, Bohemian and giant knotweed; marsh plume thistle; common tansy; wild chervil; garlic mustard; poison hemlock; spotted knapweed; common bugloss; orange and yellow (non-native) hawkweeds; giant hogweed; blueweed; tansy ragwort; spartina species; hoary alyssum; purple loosestrife; field scabious; leafy spurge; yellow flag iris; and Scotch broom.

People can report invasive plant species sightings from anywhere in B.C. by using the Report Invasives BC smartphone app or through the online reporting tool:

https://www.gov.bc.ca/invasive-specieshttp://www.gov.bc.ca/invasive-species

Philip Weyl, head of weed biocontrol, Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) –

“Invasive plant (weed) biological control is a long-term sustainable tool for managing invasive plants that is safe and effective, but it does take time in terms research to ensure safety. The partnership between the B.C. Ministry of Forests and CABI provides support that forms an integral part in developing biological control options for invasive plant species of concern for B.C. and Canada as a whole.”

Kathy Ma Green, executive director, Fraser Valley Invasive Species Society –

“Invasive plants cause long-lasting harm by altering our ecosystems, damaging our infrastructure and impacting our crops, livestock and natural resources. Due to landscape-level flooding, the Fraser Valley faces an ongoing challenge in managing the resulting increased spread of invasive plants like knotweed and wild chervil. The Province’s continued support and invasive plant funding are critical in order to protect our region’s important industries, natural areas and the quality of life of residents.”

The Invasive Species Council of B.C. assists with invasive species program communications and co-ordination.

The council develops best-management practices in collaboration with regional organizations and invasive plant specialists that help increase public awareness and reporting of invasive species throughout the province.

Regional invasive species committees are non-profit societies that provide a forum for land managers and other stakeholders to co-ordinate invasive plant treatments and participate in outreach and educational opportunities.

Some regional groups also deliver invasive plant control actions.

Invasive Plant Management:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/plants-animals-ecosystems/invasive-species/management/plants

Invasives BC Database:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/plants-animals-ecosystems/invasive-species/invasivesbc

Invasive Species Council of British Columbia:

https://www.bcinvasives.ca

