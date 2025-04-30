X-Analytics and Cyera Partner to Unlock Business-Optimized Cyber Risk Management Success

Solution Combines Data Security with Cyber Risk Governance Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- X-Analytics, a pioneer in cyber risk management, today unleashed a groundbreaking integration of the X-Analytics Cyber Risk Management Platform with Cyera’s Data Security Platform. This trailblazing solution transcends traditional data risk management, clears data exposure blind spots, and establishes a new standard by uniting real-time data exposure visibility with business-optimized cyber risk financial exposure intelligence.As enterprises navigate the complexities of managing sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, legacy approaches reliant on fragmented tools and reactive compliance measures fall short. The X-Analytics solution with Cyera, the global leader in data security, addresses this gap head-on, empowering organizations to proactively identify, quantify, and mitigate data risks with financial risk reducing clarity.“Businesses have been flying blind to data risk exposure for far too long,” said John Frazzini, founder and CEO of X-Analytics. “The X-Analytics integration with Cyera empowers organizations to see, understand, and act on data exposures in support of their bottom line- providing a clear path to achieve their overall cyber risk governance objectives.”Integration Benefits:● Unified Data Risk Visibility: Cyera’s continuous scanning across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments identifies high-risk data assets, feeding directly into X-Analytics for a financial exposure view to data risks.● Mitigation Prioritization: Security teams can focus on high value at risk data assets, optimizing resources for financial exposure risk reducing value.● Optimized Security Investments: Allocate budgets to measurable results, ensuring efficient use of resources to demonstrate data protection ROI.● Simplified Compliance: Automate alignment with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and other regulations, streamlining audits and governance.● Effective Board Governance Reporting: Translate complex risks into business-friendly metrics, fostering board-level support for data protection strategies.“Delivering risk-reducing business value in the face of data exposure in the future of successful data risk management,” said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer, Cyera. “By combining Cyera’s deep data visibility with X-Analytics’ ability to quantify risks in business optimized financial terms, we’re equipping organizations to protect their most critical assets while aligning security investments with proven risk-reducing value.”Beyond Protection: Cyber Risk Governance Success in the BoardroomCybersecurity, AI and supply chain disruption risks rank among the top boardroom priorities, according to a recent National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) survey . For CISOs, the challenge lies in translating complex cyber and data risks into clear, business-understandable insights that align with cyber risk governance objectives. The integration of X-Analytics with Cyera turbo charges a CISOs ability to speak the language of the business and achieve cyber risk communication success across the C-Suite and into the boardroom."Proactive data security management is critical for impactful cyber risk reporting success in the boardroom," says Chris Hetner, NACD Cyber Risk Advisor. "Boards demand concise, actionable insights into cybersecurity and data risk exposure to drive informed oversight and strengthen cyber risk governance."The Cyera and X-Analytics solution offers compelling time to value. Enterprises can deploy Cyera’s platform for immediate data visibility, connect insights to X-Analytics via API, and begin benchmarking and prioritizing cyber risk reducing success with just a few clicks.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit cyera.com or x-analytics.com About CyeraCyera is the fastest-growing data security company in the world in the rapidly growing $24 billion market. Backed by global investors including Sequoia, Accel, and Coatue, Cyera’s AI-powered platform empowers organizations to discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset—data. Its AI-native, agentless architecture delivers unmatched speed, precision, and scale across the entire enterprise ecosystem. Pioneering the integration of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with real-time enforcement controls, Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cyera is delivering the industry’s first unified Data Security Platform—enabling organizations to proactively manage data risk and confidently harness the power of their data in today’s complex digital landscape.About X-AnalyticsThe innovators behind X-Analytics are on a mission to deliver a cyber resilient future. The X-Analytics cyber risk management platform is setting the standard and transforming how CISOs, executives, boards and the risk management industry align cybersecurity strategy with business-optimized risk reducing benefits. To learn how organizations across the globe trust X-Analytics to deliver next generation cyber risk management success, visit x-analytics.com.

