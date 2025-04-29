Opening of New Utica Children’s Museum

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of construction and dedication of the new $8 million Utica Children’s Museum, which is part of an overall $14 million ICAN Family Resource Center project. The 14,000 square foot museum features exhibits designed as exciting play-based experiences with many benefits to children — from school readiness and career exposure to increased socialization and quality time with family and friends. In addition to the Governor’s grant of $750,000 from state capital funding sources to support the Utica Children's Museum, Empire State Development provided more than $1 million in capital funding through the Market New York program and the New York State Council on the Arts provided a $300,000 capital grant.

“The Utica Children’s Museum is a place where families can gather and watch their children thrive, and I am proud to celebrate this wonderful space for the Mohawk Valley,” Governor Hochul said. “These exciting exhibits and additions to the project will become an important extension of the community — families and children from across the region will experience the new museum together and create a welcoming environment for many years ahead.”

Utica Children’s Museum Executive Director Meghan Fraser McGrogan said, “Today marks an incredible milestone not just for the Utica Children’s Museum, but for our entire community. We are so excited to celebrate the hard work of our team and all of our partners who made this project possible. We have thoughtfully designed this museum to be an inclusive, welcoming and inspiring environment for children to learn and grow. Our new museum is truly a place where families can come together to play, learn and create lasting memories. Thank you Governor Kathy Hochul and Commissioner Hope Knight for your unwavering support and investment in our vision.”

The exhibits in the Utica Children’s Museum reflect the community and showcase its diversity, industries, and many other features that are a source of pride for Mohawk Valley residents. While exhibit testing is currently being completed, the museum will officially open its doors to the public on May 1. The museum has embraced Universal Design principles from conception through completion, to ensure that all visitors, regardless of ability, will have a comfortable and enriching experience. Every exhibit within the museum has been thoughtfully designed to serve a specific purpose, with attention to eliminating barriers that are often overlooked in traditional museum layouts.

Located within the Integrated Community Alternatives Network (ICAN) Family Resource Center at 106 Memorial Parkway, the completely reimagined museum features a 4,000 square-foot Rotunda and a renovated 10,000 square-foot second floor, showcasing six galleries and 60 custom-fabricated exhibits. These new spaces have been designed with the community in mind, inviting visitors to “Love Where You Live!” and explore what makes the region unique-its rich cultures, four seasons, STEAM industry, food, music and more.

The new museum is part of a larger project of ICAN — the development of a first-of-its-kind Family Resource Center that houses ICAN family-based programs, a community room available for other organizations, and the museum.

With over 60 years of history, the Utica Children’s Museum is one of the oldest children’s museums in the country. The year-round destination creates an entirely new experience for visitors and families in the Mohawk Valley. It features multiple play zones, including:

The Climber: Two stories of physical challenges and safe risk taking to build confidence.

The Meeting Place: Flexible common space to orient groups, hold programs, and enjoy the Climber.

World Market: Experience culture, languages, art, games and more in this global gallery.

Build It Up: A destination for the hands-on maker and builder in every child.

Let’s Experiment: STEAM-based challenges that focus on creativity and problem-solving skills.

Seasons: Celebrate the weather changes we experience throughout the year.

The Cove: An oasis of calm to wind down and promote the importance of pausing.

Multi-Purpose Rooms: Versatile space with overhead doors that can be used in full or divided into two rooms.

The Utica Children’s Museum was officially dedicated in gratitude to all of the public, private and corporate entities and individuals who helped bring this community vision to life.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Having a first-rate children's museum in Utica opens up a whole new world of exploration to families while providing an economic boost to the entire Mohawk Valley region. Children and families from all over New York and beyond, regardless of socioeconomic status, will benefit from the opportunity to engage in hands-on play that sparks the imagination. This all-about-fun museum is a great addition to the community and one in which the ESD is extremely proud to have played a role."

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to administer capital grant funding for the fabrication and installation of interactive exhibits that will engage young minds in the new Utica Children's Museum. This innovative facility represents a powerful investment in the future of Mohawk Valley families, giving children access to educational experiences that foster creativity, problem-solving, and cultural appreciation. We're pleased to support Governor Hochul's commitment to developing world-class educational resources that not only enrich children's lives but also contribute to the economic vitality of communities across New York State."

Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, "Capital grants awarded through the Market New York program help to create unique and vibrant attractions like the Utica Children's Museum that welcome residents and visitors alike. ‘I LOVE NY’ looks forward to promoting the museum as one of the latest family friendly attractions that makes it so easy to love New York."

Executive Director of the New York State Council on the Arts Erika Mallin said,“Projects like these strengthen New York State’s rich cultural heritage, enrich the prosperity of the community, and engage our visitors, our families and our youngest learners. The New York State Council on the Arts is proud to support the Utica Children’s Museum and congratulate the team on this incredible accomplishment.”

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, "I am pleased that the Utica Children's Museum has been completed and thank ICAN and all their partners for their work on this project. This interactive, family-friendly space will promote play, inspire creativity, encourage discovery and strengthen family bonds throughout the region."

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I look forward to all the great opportunities that the Children’s Museum has to offer our community. The leadership and staff have worked endlessly to make the museum a reality. I was honored to provide funding for this great innovative museum, and I further appreciate the Governor’s generous financial support. It is evident that the Governor understands the importance of this valuable community asset and how it will benefit the Mohawk Valley.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon secured an additional $125,000 in funding through the FY 2024 Executive Budget.

Utica Mayor Michael Galime said, "The opening of the Utica Children’s Museum is a shining example of what our community can accomplish when we come together to invest in our future. Whether it was through a financial contribution or the sharing of ideas, I want to sincerely thank everyone who helped make this incredible space a reality. I look forward to creating memories here with my own family and seeing generations of children and families enjoy it for years to come."

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, "The opening of the new Utica Children’s Museum marks an exciting milestone for our community and for families across Oneida County. We are proud to have invested $500,000 in the museum’s incredible climber exhibit—an innovative space that will spark curiosity, encourage hands-on learning, and inspire the next generation. This facility will be a cornerstone of childhood development, offering opportunities for school readiness, career exploration, and meaningful family engagement. I applaud ICAN and all our state and local partners for bringing this extraordinary vision to life.”

