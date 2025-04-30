Author K.T. Brown Brings a Bold New Voice to Afrofuturism and ‘Bible Fantasy’ in “Path of the Lion”

A thrilling new adventure of destiny, courage, and overcoming darkness.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his captivating debut novel, “ Path of the Lion: Rising Kingdom Part I: The Birthright ,” author K.T. Brown plunges readers into a turbulent world where courage, destiny, and family collide in the face of tyranny. The story follows 11-year-old Moses Ezenwa, a young boy stripped of his kingdom and his confidence by the malevolent Shadow League, a dangerous force led by the Shadow Lords Khonshu and Mercius. As Moses faces devastating loss and dwindling hope, he is confronted with a monumental challenge: not only must he fight to reclaim his birthright against his older brother, Ramses, but he must also rise up against the oppressive rule of the Shadow Lords.The stakes are high as Moses, battling self-doubt and fear, must choose between succumbing to the dark forces clouding his judgment or embracing his true potential as a leader of the Lion Clan. With the fate of his kingdom hanging in the balance, Moses embarks on a quest that will define not only his legacy but the future of his people.K.T. Brown, a passionate educator and talented indie author, brings a rich blend of Afrofuturism and ‘Bible Fantasy’ to this narrative. His unique storytelling style weaves together elements of ancient myths, biblical influence, and futuristic technology, creating a world that is both familiar and entirely new. Brown, a graduate of Allen University and Converse University, draws deeply from his South Carolina roots and the diverse regions of his home state to create a world teeming with depth, history, and complexity.“Path of the Lion: Rising Kingdom Part I: The Birthright” stands as a bold new entry in the genre of Afrofuturism, offering a narrative that speaks to the power of overcoming adversity, the importance of family, and the strength to confront one’s destiny. What makes this novel even more unique is its incorporation of biblical themes, which gives the story an added layer of spiritual and philosophical depth. Brown’s imaginative world-building, compelling characters, and exploration of timeless themes promise to captivate readers of all ages.Will Moses rise to the challenge or succumb to the darkness? Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, dive into “Path of the Lion: Rising Kingdom Part I: The Birthright” and join this epic journey to discover a young hero’s true potential.For more information or to purchase a copy of the novel, visit K.T. Brown’s official website or find it on major online retailers.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

