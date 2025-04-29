Laina Chan: Transforming Legal Access with AI

GREATER SYDNEY AREA, AUSTRALIA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fast-evolving legal landscape, AI in legal services is rapidly becoming essential—not just for streamlining research but for expanding access to justice. Award-winning barrister and CEO Laina Chan is leading this transformation through her work at MiAI Law. In a recent interview with Xraised, she explained how AI is being used to make legal services more affordable, efficient, and accessible—especially for underserved communities and under-resourced lawyers.

Revolutionizing Legal Research

Legal research is traditionally time-consuming and expensive. MiAI Law’s AI-powered tools will drastically reduce research time while producing trustworthy evidence-based research reports. What once took days can now be achieved in minutes. Laina Chan explains that this will help smaller firms deliver big-firm precision at a fraction of the cost—allowing them to stay competitive and focused on their clients.

Democratizing Legal Access

AI also plays a vital role in improving legal access. For legal aid clinics, rural practitioners, and nonprofit organizations, MiAI’s tools reduce operational strain and cost barriers. The aim is clear: to ensure everyone—regardless of location or income—can access quality legal support.

Bridging the Justice Gap

Through tailored solutions, MiAI Law is working to close the justice gap. By automating routine tasks and optimizing research, lawyers can serve more clients without compromising quality. This kind of scalable support is crucial for legal professionals tackling high caseloads with limited resources.

Clarifying AI’s Role in Law

A common misconception is that AI could replace legal aid lawyers. Laina firmly debunks this, emphasizing that AI is a tool—not a substitute. The human judgment, empathy, and advocacy skills of lawyers remain irreplaceable. AI simply enhances what lawyers can do, enabling smarter, faster legal action.

Driving Innovation in Legal Research

MiAI Law is a legal technology firm focused on integrating advanced AI into traditional legal practices. Led by award-winning barrister Laina Chan and AI expert Dr. Arjun Jain, the company delivers precise, evidence-based research while maintaining the highest standards of security and confidentiality.

Bridging the Legal Divide with Smart Technology

As Laina Chan emphasized, the true value of AI in law lies not just in its speed or efficiency, but in its ability to bridge longstanding inequalities in the legal system. Whether supporting solo practitioners in regional areas or enabling legal aid groups to serve more clients with fewer resources, tools like MiAI Law’s research engine are narrowing the justice gap—making law more inclusive and future-ready.

Join MiAI Law at LegalTech Talks 2025

MiAI Law will officially launch its flagship product at LegalTech Talks 2025 in London on 26 and 27 June. As a proud sponsor of the event, MiAI Law invites legal professionals to experience firsthand how its AI research engine is reshaping the future of legal practice. This launch marks an important milestone in advancing equitable access to justice through innovation.

A New Era of Justice, Powered by AI

With visionary leaders like Laina Chan, AI is not just transforming how lawyers work—it’s reshaping who gets access to legal support. MiAI Law is a beacon of how technology can drive equity in the legal profession. Discover more about this innovative approach at MiAI Law, and catch the full conversation via Xraised.

