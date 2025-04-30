Copera.ai Debuts at Web Summit Rio — Cutting 1-Hour Meetings to 3 Minutes With Scheduled AI Calls

The all-in-one communication, collaboration and AI platform launches today at Web Summit Rio.

AI is only as powerful as the platform around it. We built Copera so AI can do the work, not just talk about it. Our Scheduled AI Calls already save our 11-person team nearly five hours a week.” — Junior Rodrigues

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEHI, Utah (2901 W. Bluegrass Blvd., Suite 200) — April 30 2025 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Booth B117, Pavilion 4Copera.ai, the all-in-one communication, collaboration and AI platform, launches today at Web Summit Rio. By unifying chat, voice/video “Gathering Spaces,” boards, docs, drive and a context-aware AI assistant, Copera replaces up to seven siloed SaaS tools and turns marathon stand-ups into three-minute asynchronous check-ins.“AI is only as powerful as the platform around it,” said Junior Rodrigues, Co-Founder & CEO. “We built Copera so AI can do the work, not just talk about it. Our Scheduled AI Calls already save our 11-person team nearly five hours a week — and that’s just one workflow.”Key Features:Scheduled AI Calls — the AI dials each teammate in their language, gathers updates and auto-posts an agenda-formatted summary to any channel.Smart To-Dos & Boards — merge tasks, CRM-style tables and Google Calendar events; unfinished items auto-rollover.Gathering Spaces with live AI notes — one-click voice rooms that transcribe, summarise and e-mail minutes to internal and external attendees.Search-from-anywhere bar — launch commands (!ai for Copera AI, @web for live web search) without leaving the keyboard.No-size-limit file sharing — uploads >50 MB land in Copera Drive automatically.Pricing & Launch OfferPlan: Annual Billing (per seat/month)Free - US $0Basic - US $9Pro - US $19Premium - US $39Enterprise - Contact sales (100+ seats)Plan: Month-to-Month (per seat/month)Free - US $0Basic - US $14Pro - US $25Premium - US $49Enterprise - Contact sales (100+ seats)Launch special: Sign up for the Basic plan between April 30 and May 31 2025 and receive a lifetime upgrade to Premium while paying the Basic rate (US $9 annual / US $14 monthly) for every seat, forever.Meet Copera at Web Summit Rio: Booth B117, Pavilion 4 — live demos hourlyMedia Kit & Interviews: Screenshots, logo files and a demo video are available at Copera.ai/press-kit . | Media contact: press@copera.ai

