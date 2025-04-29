Expansion joint repair on H-3 Kaneʻohe-bound Friday night, May 2

Main, News Posted on Apr 29, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be conducting expansion joint repairs in the right lane of the H-3 Kāne‘ohe-bound from 7 p.m. Friday, May 2 to 7 a.m. Saturday, May 3. The work zone will be from a half-mile before the Harano Tunnel to the Hospital Rock interchange.

Crews will shift traffic to the left shoulder; maintaining two lanes on the H-3 heading to the Windward side throughout the work.

Expansion joints are necessary to fill the gaps between the concrete slabs of the H‑3 deck. The slabs cannot be laid flush as variations in temperature can cause the concrete to expand. HDOT is replacing the temporary steel plates that had covered the gaps between the slabs while awaiting the expansion joints to arrive.

This closure was scheduled as soon as the materials arrived and has been added to the weekly Oʻahu lane closure list at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

HDOT thanks Windward motorists for their patience as the department procured the expansion joints and contractor services. Please drive with caution around the work zone so that all workers can return home safely.

###

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]